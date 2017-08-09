‘Carpool Karaoke’ Debuts On Apple Music With James Corden & Will Smith

Carpool Karaoke officially launched on Apple Music with Will Smith and James Corden rapping to the former’s older songs. The extended version of Corden’s “Late Late Show” segment promises more interesting celebrity pair-ups too.

The Carpool Karaoke series premiered on Apple Music on Tuesday, kicking off with an episode featuring James Corden and Will Smith. The Late Late Show host shared a short glimpse of the premiere episode on the show’s YouTube page. During its first minute, a full marching band comes out of nowhere to add flair to the duo’s rendition of “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” However, this is just the first indication of Apple’s massive production budget.

The sneak peek also teases a whole new adventure to Apple’s standalone show. For one, the duo took a helicopter ride above Los Angeles while singing R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.” They also both crashed a wedding. Aside from this, the show will also have more time for interviews.

The Carpool Karaoke series also delved into Smith’s career. While inside the car, Corden asked the Suicide Squad actor how he started out, CBS News reported. The 48-year-old rapper/actor revealed that he wrote his first rhyme at the early age of 12. At the age of 16, he already released his first song, “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.” Smith mentioned a time when his song hit the No. 1 spot just 30 days before his graduation.

Moving further into Smith’s life, Corden asked the possibility of portraying Barack Obama in a movie. The I Am Legend star replied that he actually talked to the former president about it. In fact, Obama approved the idea, as he has the ears for the role. Smith also wanted to use Obama’s signature line “Aw, hell no!”

Barack Obama reportedly gave Will Smith the green light to play him in a movie https://t.co/mpAZRQSg87 pic.twitter.com/XmAI6mMpwb — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) August 9, 2017

Corden won’t appear in the coming episodes, though. The rest of the Carpool Karaoke series will feature different celebrity hosts in the driver’s seat. The car is already lined up for John Legend with Alicia Keys, and Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande. The teaser video also included snaps from other celebrity guests like Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who perform a moving rendition of “Wrecking Ball.”

The full 20-minute episode of Carpool Karaoke will include more songs like “Summertime,” “Boom! Shake the Room!,” and the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Watch the first six minutes of Carpool Karaoke below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]