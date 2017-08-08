Anna Faris’ Tell-All Book: Husband Chris Pratt Calls Her ‘Terrifying’ In The Foreword

Fans of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were shocked by the news Sunday night that the supercouple is splitting after eight years of marriage. Faris’ tell-all book titled Unqualified, however, gives hints at problems between the two in the words of both Anna and Chris. In a foreword to the memoir, Pratt describes his wife as, at times, “powerful and terrifying.”

Faris’ tell-all book is scheduled for release on October 24, but galley versions have been available to bookstores and to the press. Entertainment Weekly is among those in possession of the book. They describe it as mostly filled with stories about their love and commitment to each other, but they also published these statements from Chris Pratt in the foreword he wrote.

“She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people. But when she does, it’s powerful and terrifying, and when it’s over, it’s really over. (Power and terror are acceptable in a partner but absolutely necessary in a mother, as far as I’m concerned). And she does mother very well, both our son, Jack, and me, when needed.”

So is their separation Anna’s way of punishing Chris for something? There has been no news of that, but there are hints in Faris’ book at things that did cause conflict between them on occasion. Perhaps one of these issues, or some combination of them, became something larger and prompted the sad decision to separate.

One of these issues was occasional jealousy from Anna’s end when Chris had to share on-screen kisses with female co-stars. She wrote that she had learned to develop friendships with these women, however, instead of creating drama. Press coverage of a friendship between Pratt and co-star Jennifer Lawrence during the filming of “Passengers” implied the possibility of something beyond a professional relationship between the two. In her book, Faris talks about a growing friendship between her and Lawrence and indicates that Chris was always supportive of his wife throughout that situation and other similar ones.

Anna mentions a time when Pratt was jealous of one of her working relationships as well – Chris Evans whom she met while filming What’s Your Number? She describes the three of them becoming good friends, and Faris indicates in her book that jealousy was no longer an issue between them.

As fans adjust to the news of a split between Faris and Pratt, questions about the reasons for it grow. People reports that a source close to the couple cites long separations as a possible culprit. Although the two were very affectionate and happy when they were together, the long periods of time apart were especially difficult for Anna, something she acknowledged on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, not long ago.

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would.”

