Jinger Duggar Gives Up Wearing Pants, Doesn’t Mark Wedding Anniversary On Instagram With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar has been in the news for wearing pants. Her family is known for upholding a strict dress code, in which girls are only allowed to wear skirts. However, ever since getting married to Jeremy Vuolo, the 23-year-old Duggar has added not just pants, but also shorts into her wardrobe, to survive through the hot summers in Texas.

That is not the only way that Jinger has rebelled against some of the traditions of the family. Her sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, have often marked their monthly wedding anniversaries in the first year of marriage, but Jinger has decided to not celebrate her anniversary so often on her Instagram.

However, now that the summer is almost at an end, it looks like Jinger is about to shake some things up. In the latest picture by her husband Jeremy Vuolo, she has gone back to wearing skirts as she looks forward to the cool autumnal weather ahead. Knowing that the new couple got married in November, they are probably looking forward to cooler weather, in which they can layer clothing.

Check out Jinger and Jeremy looking cozy in their sweaters.

Oh, sweater weather. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Their first wedding anniversary is coming up in just two-and-a-half months, but they have not given any updates on whether or not they are expecting. Jill and Jessa got pregnant around the time their first anniversary rolled around and had their first baby boys before the second. Because Jinger is still young, she is not under a huge amount of pressure to conceive, but because of the Duggars’ pattern in having many kids, the fans have a high expectation for her to start her own family soon.

“That’s one handsome couple!” A fan commented. “Y’all are gonna have some beautiful kids.”

Although the couple does not celebrate their monthly anniversary, they show plenty of affection for each other on Instagram. Because of how they were brought up, they do not show a lot of PDA in public, but in how they portray each other on Instagram, the fans can sense their love.

Baller. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

“Y’all are such a sweet/beautiful couple,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “So much love between y’all. Truly inspiring to see a Duggar so incredibly happy and taking her own path in life!”

Do you think Jeremy has some exciting plans to celebrate their wedding anniversary in November? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]