Kate Hudson Hides Shaved Head With Hat And Sia Makes Rare Appearance On Set Of ‘Sister’ With Maddie Ziegler

Kate Hudson covered up her newly shaved head with a trucker hat on the set of Sister, while singer Sia made a rare appearance with Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler.

Kate Hudson recently turned heads when she shaved hers for a new movie role in Sia’s Sister. The actress unveiled her transformation recently on social media.

The 38-year-old actress hid her new haircut underneath a hat while she was on the set of Sister on Monday in Los Angeles. She was photographed wearing a light-weight gray robe over a dress and talking on the phone.

She walked around set in a pair of striped slide sandals in between her takes.

The notoriously private singer and songwriter, Sia, made a rare appearance on the set of her new film, which she is directing. Sia’s film Sister is based on a one-page story she wrote back in 2007 about a sober drug dealer with an autistic sister.

Sister is Sia’s directorial debut, Daily Mail reported.

Notoriously private hitmaker Sia was dressed in a white crop top and eye-catching sports pants as she made her way across the film lot for her movie directorial debut.

The “Chandelier” songstress from Australia swapped her trademark bob with bangs covering her face for some cute blonde braids.

Freedom???????? Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Sia was dressed casually in a crop top, sweatpants, and green sneakers.

Elsewhere on set, Sia’s dancer and deemed mini-me Maddie Ziegler, who previously starred on the Lifetime reality show, Dance Moms, was seen walking around in braids and an all white sweatsuit ensemble.

Sister is due out in theaters in 2018.

Sia told The Hollywood Reporter that she was previously “too embarrassed to tell anyone” about her desires to make a movie because she thought it “would be seen as a vanity project” because she was a singer.

After making some creative videos for her music videos like “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” she realized she was “pretty good at directing.”

NZ, do you have your tickets for the #NostalgicForThePresentTour 5/12 at Mount Smart Stadium yet? Get yours???? mjrpresents.com/sia – Team Sia A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Sia also noticed that there were some similarities in making music videos and filmmaking.

“For me, the process was basically, I work out the movie. I’ll act it out, I’ll have the dialogue already in my head.”

The singer, songwriter, and now director mentioned that she sought out the help of a well-known children’s author, Dalles Clayton, to develop the story further.

Australia ✨???? don’t miss your chance to catch Sia with @charli_xcx, @MOMOMOYOUTH & @AmySharkMusic in a few months! Tickets are on sale now on siamusic.net/tour – Team Sia A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

What do you think about Sia’s upcoming film Sister? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]