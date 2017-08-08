Vicki Gunvalson Plastic Surgery: ‘RHOC’ Star Dishes On Regrets

Vicki Gunvalson regrets getting plastic surgery ahead of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a new interview, the longtime reality star looked back on her decision to go under the knife for a nose job, chin implant, and fat transfer just weeks before production began on the series.

“I do regret having my nose and my chin done two weeks before filming four years ago,” Vicki Gunvalson revealed to People Magazine, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on August 8.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, she thought she and the rest of the women were going to have a two- to three-month break between her surgery and the start of filming, but for whatever reason, Bravo had a change of plans. In turn, Gunvalson was thrust into the spotlight and quickly faced backlash from fans who felt she looked overly done.

Vicki Gunvalson admitted that she was embarrassed by her “moon face” and acknowledged that she was swollen. She even said that she could hardly move her mouth. Luckily, she has since regained motion of her entire face and is looking better than ever.

Also looking great these days is Vicki Gunvalson’s co-star Tamra Judge, who debuted the results of a facelift on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live just two weeks after surgery.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

In response to Tamra Judge’s new look, which can be seen in the photo above, Vicki Gunvalson said that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star is looking great.

As for what’s next, Vicki Gunvalson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having more plastic surgery done and told People Magazine that she would like to get her neck done next. As she explained, she doesn’t like her neck and feels that it’s getting old.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]