‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: Another Doctor Is Leaving

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers for Season 14 reveal that yet another doctor is set to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and the departure could leave fans a bit confused.

According to TVLine, actress Marika Dominczyk, who joined Grey’s Anatomy in the role of Dr. Eliza Minnick last season, will not be returning for Season 14 this fall. The departure isn’t shocking, as fans watched Dr. Minnick get fired by Dr. Bailey in the Season 13 finale. While viewers saw Eliza tell girlfriend Dr. Arizona Robbins that she’d been given the boot, fans never witnessed the couple officially break up.

It looks like Arizona’s unlucky love life is returning for Season 14. The doctor can’t seem to hold down a relationship since divorcing Dr. Callie Torres. Arizona, a fan-favorite character among Grey’s Anatomy viewers, has been looking for love, but she can never seem to find the right person. Perhaps, she, like many fans, is hoping Callie will return to her in the future.

Meanwhile, Dr. Minnick won’t be the only doctor that Grey’s Anatomy fans will be missing during Season 14. Actress Jerrika Hinton will also not return to the show. The actress, who played the role of Stephanie, the heroine of the Season 13 finale, has moved on from the series.

Meanwhile, some new faces will be seen walking the halls of Grey Sloan when Season 14 begins airing. As many Grey’s Anatomy fans know, Owen’s sister, Megan Hunt, is alive and well, and she’s coming to the hospital as part of her care and recovery. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the role of Megan Hunt has recently been recast with actress Abigail Spencer, and it seems that Megan will be making quite the splash during Season 14.

Kim Raver will also be reprising her former role as Dr. Teddy Altman for a few episodes, and a brand new character will also be added into the mix. The Inquisitr recently reported that fans will be seeing Dr. Andrew DeLuca’s sister during Season 14, and she’ll stir things up in the hospital.

What are your thoughts on the latest Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 spoilers? Are you excited for the show to return to ABC on September 28?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]