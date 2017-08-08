‘The Bachelorette’: Sorry, Peter! Rachel Lindsay Now Says It Was A No-Brainer To Pick Bryan

Rachel Lindsay had a brutal breakup with Peter Kraus on The Bachelorette—it was so bad she cried her eyelashes off—but now the ABC reality star says it really wasn’t a difficult choice to choose Bryan Abasolo as her final man. Rachel accepted a proposal and some Neil Lane bling from the good doctor, who got down on one knee during The Bachelorette final rose ceremony set in Spain, while Peter headed back to the States still a single man.

While it looked messy on-camera, now, in a new interview with People, Rachel revealed that it wasn’t hard for her to realize that Miami-based chiropractor Bryan Abasolo was her soul mate. In fact, Rachel knew pretty early that Bryan was special—she gave him her first impression rose on The Bachelorette premiere, after all—and now says her struggle to choose between her final two men wasn’t as hard as it looked on TV.

“At the end, it was not tough for me,” Rachel told People of making her final decision. “Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously, nobody’s perfect — but perfect for me.”

Rachel Lindsay admitted that at times during The Bachelorette process she found herself “running away from it.” While she admitted that there were moments when she thought her future husband could be somebody else, all along, in the back of the mind, she knew the truth: that her future was with Bryan.

Congratulations to @therachlindsay and @thebryanabasolo!! Wishing you all the best! ???????? #TheBacheloretteFinale A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

Several times throughout Rachel’s Bachelorette season, she questioned if Bryan was too perfect. Lindsay admitted Abasolo seemed too good to be true and during a hometown visit, even her sister pegged him as “a charmer,” revealing she had her guard up when she met him. Rachel revealed that she thought she didn’t deserve a catch like Abasolo.

“I really was scared of Bryan,” Lindsay said.

“I really, really was, and I really tried to fight it, and I think I talked about that. I was at this crossroads. I run to the situation that’s more difficult for me. It’s more of a challenge that I can fix. I’m a fixer, and I run away from the guy who is every single thing that I want because I just think that either I don’t deserve it. And for the first time, I stopped running away from it, and I was like, ‘Why can’t you have what you want?’ And that was Bryan.”

On cloud 9 ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ #NY #CT #DAL #MIA #✌???? A post shared by Dr. Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

While Rachel ended things with runner-up Peter Kraus in an emotional goodbye that was shown on The Bachelorette finale, she didn’t appreciate the fact that he told her she would be settling for a mediocre life without him. During the After the Final Rose special, Rachel came face to face with Peter for the first time since their split in Spain, and she threw major shade at him, telling him her life was far from mediocre.

“I’m living my best life,” The Bachelorette assured her ex as the live studio audience cheered her on.

Take a look at the video below to see Rachel Lindsay telling Peter Kraus The Bachelorette is not for a guy like him.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]