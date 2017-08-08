‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Explodes Over Eric And Quinn Reunion — Plots Ultimate Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that starting today, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will launch a drastic offensive to take down Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and force her out of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) life, by any means necessary. B&B fans saw on Monday’s episode that Sheila was so confident of a new life as Eric’s next wife that she had a sketch done for her new mantel portrait to put in the place of honor at Eric’s house.

Sheila rages in B&B spoilers

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps She Knows showed on the August 8 episode that Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) was with Sheila when he learned, via a phone call, that Eric and Quinn reconciled. Sheila was confident that Eric was going home to get divorce papers signed and throw Quinn out of his house once and for all. However, then Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) calls Charlie and tells him “Eric and Quinn are back together” much to his shock and dismay.

When Charlie told Sheila what happened, she adopted a cold stare and told him, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that what’s yours will come to you.”

Sheila vows that despite this setback, she will be Eric’s wife once again, but Quinn is a big obstacle. Things will get so bad between Eric’s current wife and ex-wife that Sheila will attack Quinn and strangle her this week.

Yesterday on #YR, Sheila approaches Charlie and asks for an inside scoop on Eric. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/0iC0fbc20Y pic.twitter.com/vVOMe3Zz6Q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 24, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show violent confrontation

In the most recent issue of CBS Soaps in Depth, there are some pretty wild promo photos showing Sheila cornering Quinn at the Forrester mansion and attacking her. Quinn doesn’t know the extent of Sheila’s potential for violence, but she will soon learn just how dangerous is her rival for Eric’s affection. When Charlie tells Sheila about the Forrester reunion between Eric and Quinn, she is ready for a fiery confrontation, but once she’s face to face with Eric, he tells her how she has to adjust her behavior if she wants to stay in LA, according to new spoilers from Soap Central.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Shows say that Sheila goes to into “a tailspin” after Charlie tells her Quinn won Eric back. Neither Charlie or Quinn knows just how dangerous Sheila is and she won’t stop until she gets what she wants. Next week, Ian Buchanan returns as Dr. James Warwick, Sheila’s other ex-husband who is also a skilled psychiatrist. B&B spoilers predict Eric calls on the shrink to assess whether Sheila presents a danger to him or Quinn. Eric isn’t in danger, but Quinn really is once Sheila learns that not only are Eric and Quinn back together, but they’re hotter than ever.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila shows up without warning and threatens Quinn. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/RZDjik4OoU pic.twitter.com/P4AQZ9CjTT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 27, 2017

Quinn has everything Sheila wants, chaos begins

Long time Bold and Beautiful watchers know how dangerous Sheila can be — but if you’re newer to Bold, here’s what you should know. Sheila has killed, drugged people, shot people, and kidnapped. She’s held people hostage, poisoned, and has a long history of mental incarceration and escape from asylums. Sheila is no joke. Quinn might have shoved Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) off a cliff, but she’s nowhere as deadly or conniving as Sheila. Quinn’s sights are set on winning Eric back, and now that she’s done it, she has no idea what sort of trouble is coming her way.

Even the Forresters that don’t like Quinn and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) betrayal of Eric don’t want him back with Sheila. They would prefer that Eric stays married to Quinn than fall into Sheila’s evil clutches. How far do you think Sheila will go? Will she kill Quinn? If Sheila decides to kill Quinn, will it be poison, gun shot, fireplace poker? Don’t miss any of the action on B&B the week of August 7-11 to see what happens with these exciting Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Gilles Toucas and Robert Voets/CBS]