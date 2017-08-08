Amber Heard Instagram: Elon Musk Confirms Split After Messy Johnny Depp Divorce

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are no longer dating.

Following rumors which suggested the Tesla founder had dumped the actress ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Heard shared a photo of herself posing as Disney’s Ariel and shortly after that, Musk confirmed their split in the comments section of the post.

“Put a fork in it,” Amber Heard wrote in the caption of her photo, via a report by People magazine on August 8.

In response, Elon Musk shared a comment with Amber Heard’s fans and followers which confirmed that while he and the actress have broken up, they remain close and still love one another. Musk also said that the long distance relationship between him and Heard was “difficult” and hinted that there might be a chance for a future reunion between them.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk reportedly began dating last summer, months after Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp after just 15 months of marriage. As fans will recall, Heard accused Depp of being physically and verbally abusive to her throughout their marriage and provided a court with evidence of the alleged abuse.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were romantically linked for the majority of the final months of 2017 but didn’t officially confirm their relationship until this past April when they shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a romantic dinner. In the photo, Amber Heard’s arm on Musk’s shoulders and on his cheek was a lipstick kiss from her red lips.

Also in April, as reported by Us Weekly magazine, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were seen holding hands during a visit to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia. One month later, Heard was spotted with Musk’s sons at the Sydney Opera House.

According to the Us Weekly report, the timing of Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship simply wasn’t good for them. As an insider explained, Heard is currently in Australia filming Aquaman and will remain there until October. Meanwhile, Musk is super busy with his own career.

The magazine’s source also said that Amber Heard was in no position to settle down with Musk at a time when her career is just beginning.

