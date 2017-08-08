‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Clamor For Jacob Roloff And Girlfriend To Get Married After Molly’s Wedding

Molly Roloff’s wedding to Joel Silvius last Saturday was a magical affair. Held at the Roloff Farms’ forest grove near a field of wildflowers, the wedding looked like it was lifted straight out of a fairy tale book.

Matt and Amy Roloff supervised the wedding preps themselves, and they couldn’t be happier for their only daughter. All Little People, Big World family members were present to witness Molly’s special day.

Zach and Tori brought their two-month-old baby Jackson, while Jeremy and Audrey proudly showed off their 37-week baby bump. Their youngest brother Jacob, who hasn’t appeared on his family’s reality show in more than two years, attended the wedding with his plus one, girlfriend Isabel Rock.

Jacob Roloff looked like a cool young gentleman in his printed purple long-sleeved shirt and brown suspenders. His date wore a blush-colored cocktail dress and kept her wavy hair loose. When Isabel shared a photo of her and Jacob at the wedding on her Instagram account, fans quickly commented on how good the two of them look together.

Meanwhile, other LPBW fans noted that 20-year-old Jacob is now the only Roloff sibling who’s not married. They excitedly urged the young couple to tie the knot soon.

“You two next,” one fan wrote.

“You and Jacob are the last to get hitched…If you do, is the farm an idea? The other three Roloff kids all married there,” wrote another.

Two of the best people I know got married yesterday. Needless to say, I had the best dressed date to the wedding ???? Love this guy with all my heart ???? Congratulations to Molly and Joel, you two are so loved and it was felt the entire day and night. So happy for you friends ???????????? #silviuswedding #thatsunsetlightingthough #heshot A post shared by Isabel Sofia Garreton Rock (@isabelllsofia) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Jacob’s lady love is no stranger to the Roloff family. In fact, Isabel is close to sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey. She has always been present in all the family’s milestones, such as baby Jackson’s arrival, Audrey’s recent baby shower, and even Molly’s pre-wedding activities.

Jacob and Isabel have been dating for around three years now. Early this year, the two took a prolonged road trip across the country. They documented their travels in their YouTube channel, Rock & Roloff.

Now that they are back in Oregon, the two are still inseparable and always post pictures of their everyday adventures. However, neither Jacob nor Isabel responded to the fans’ teasing. It can be noted that both of them are still young and might not be ready to settle down just yet.

VLOG FROM YESTERDAY IS UP. EP. 001 OR WHATEVER. LINK IN BIO. ENJOY. ???????????????????????? A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on May 3, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Even so, it’s certainly nice to see all the Roloffs living their lives with lots of love and happiness. If Molly’s wedding is aired on the new season of Little People, Big World, it will be the first time in years that fans will be seeing the whole Roloff family together on TV. The show is slated to premiere Season 13 in September.

[Featured Image by Isabel Sofia Garreton Rock/Instagram]