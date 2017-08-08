‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge’s Estranged Daughter Says Mom Was ‘Neglectful’ & ‘Emotionally Abusive’ In Facebook Rant

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s estranged daughter went off on her mother in a Facebook rant, saying that she was “no mother to [her].” Sidney Barney accused the reality star of neglecting her and her siblings by leaving them with no food or attention as kids and even being “mentally and emotionally abusive.”

The other side of the story

A little less than a month ago, Tamra Judge thought that she was finally starting to reconcile her relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney Bardney. The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo on her Instagram of her and her family attending Sidney’s high school graduation.

The Bravo reality star was flooded with well-wishes from fans who were happy to see Judge with her daughter on her special day. However, on Monday, Tamra was put on blast by her daughter for posting the photos on social media after she had specifically asked her not to.

Sidney Barney posted a lengthy Facebook post saying that she did not want attention from the media but would no longer stand for the false stories her mother was telling.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, was totally slammed by her 18-year-old daughter, Sidney Barney, who wanted to set the record straight on the current status of her relationship with her mother.

When Tamra Judge spoke about her relationship with her estranged daughter on television, she claimed that she hadn’t seen her daughter in two years because of her messy divorce with her ex-husband Simon Barney.

“Neglectful” and “emotionally abusive” mother?

Tamra’s daughter began her rant by saying that she wanted to clear things up because her “mother continues to talk about [her]” publically despite her requests that she does not.

The teen said that her parents divorced in 2010, and it wasn’t until 2013 that she decided to move in with her father, Simon, after seeing all of the “toxic” things her mom was doing, calling her the “true parent alienator, People reported.

Sidney accused Tamra of being “neglectful” and leaving her and her siblings with “no food or simply ignoring us entirely.” She continued to say that the reality star “constantly put herself first” and was “mentally and emotionally abusive.”

“She was no mother to me.”

Judge’s estranged daughter clarified that the “ONLY reason” she is no longer living with her mother is because “she continues to do the things that push me out of the house,” like talking about her on the Bravo reality series, posting photos of her on social media, and “doing embarrassing things on the show” and “lying to me.”

A lack of concern for her daughter’s privacy

Sidney Barney even followed up her Facebook rant by posting a screenshot of texts from Tamra on Twitter saying that she would not post any photos of her graduation on social media beside a screenshot of the Instagram photo her mother uploaded not even two weeks after the graduation ceremony.

The reality star’s daughter said that her father, Simon Barney, had “forced” her to “let” Tamra come to the graduation.

“All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere.”

Judge refused to listen to her daughter’s requests and posted a collage of images to her 1 million followers, knowing that it “would get picked up by the press.” Sidney continued to explain how she did not want to be “in the spotlight” and her mother broke “her promises as per usual.”

“She puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me.”

Barney said that if her mother really wanted a relationship with her, she would do the simple things she asked, claiming that it was “no one else’s fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been falsely portrayed as “the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex-husband,” according to her daughter.

When Tamra Judge’s fans alerted her on Twitter of Sydney’s Facebook post, she responded that she was “not surprised” and hashtagged the word “brainwashed.”

Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) August 8, 2017

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Are you shocked by Tamra Judge’s daughter Sydney Barney’s accusations that she was a “neglectful” and “emotionally abusive” mother? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]