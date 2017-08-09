Bieber Reportedly Calling Selena Gomez Amid Canceling Tour And Church Reunion: ‘He’s Trying To Reconnect’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were once such a famous couple that they had their own cute nickname of Jelena (Justin + Selena). Recently, however, Bieber and Gomez have spent months pursuing other passions, with Justin occasionally seen with a female friend as he focused on his Purpose World Tour and Selena heating up her own romance with The Weeknd. But in the wake of the bombshell that Bieber has canceled the rest of his world tour, a decision that seems to parallel Gomez’s previous tour cancellation, several reports have linked Justin and Selena back together again.

While most of the world assumed that Bieber and Gomez have been traveling on different paths since they split, an insider close to Justin revealed that the Biebs continues to reach out to Selena when he’s struggling. That source, quoted by Seventeen magazine, shared that Gomez even helped Bieber in dealing with the tough decision to call off the rest of his Purpose World Tour.

The magazine also revealed shared the alleged purpose for Justin’s decision to turn to Selena for guidance.

“Justin Bieber reportedly called Selena Gomez after he cancelled his tour. He’s trying to reconnect.”

Bieber’s decision to cancel the last stage of his intense international tour was controversial. In addition to some of Justin’s fans turning on him for disappointing his Beliebers, rock music royalty in the form of KISS legend Gene Simmons slammed Bieber, as the Inquisitr reported.

When the music icon learned that Justin had decided to cancel rather than fulfill the remaining 14 dates on his Purpose World Tour,” he advised Bieber to understand the benefits of his life as the prince of pop.

“Get a life…You’re rich,” said Simmons. “In case you didn’t notice, you’re white. You’ve got white privilege.”

However, Selena reportedly has been much more sympathetic to Justin’s situation after going through pulling the plug on her own tour. Gomez allegedly has become Bieber’s go-to-gal when times are difficult, according to the insider.

“[Justin] actually called Selena several times when he decided to cancel his tour.”

It’s a dramatic change from how Bieber’s and Gomez’s romance ended. Their final split featured rumors swirling that Justin had cheated, with Selena slamming Bieber on Instagram after he flaunted his romance with then-girlfriend Sofia Richie on social media. But now, as Justin figures out his future, he and Gomez reportedly are reconnecting.

The news about the Biebs calling Selena comes amid the bombshell that Justin and his famous ex-girlfriend just reunited at a church conference. As the Inquisitr reported, Bieber and Gomez reportedly had a run-in at a religious event called the Zoe Conference, which took place during the weekend in Los Angeles, California. The religious conference at which they reportedly reunited is associated with the Hillsong Church, known for attracting an A-list crowd of celebrities including Justin and Selena.

But the news about Selena and Justin reconnecting doesn’t end with church and phone calls. For fans shipping Jelena, photos have become a way to seek for hidden clues that Bieber and Gomez are still together. And some think that they just found a secret message hidden in photos of a handbag design.

Ermmmm… did @selenagomez put a hidden message to @justinbieber in her new handbag collection?! https://t.co/GQu8zNnVQ3 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 8, 2017

As far as some fans of Jelena are concerned, Selena and Justin should never have broken up. So even though Gomez and Bieber haven’t been a couple for years, and she’s reportedly continuing to date The Weeknd, fans thought they just saw hidden meaning in one of Selena’s handbag designs that they speculated was put there for Justin, according to Capital FM.

Gomez just teamed up with the famed accessories brand Coach for a line of chic purses. The Selena Grace handbag that the songstress chose to take to the Met Gala featured the message “love yourself first.” That message is a translation of her 2014 Arabic tattoo, one year before Bieber released his popular “Love Yourself” hit, and fans are speculating it’s a message to Justin.

What do you think? Should Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez rekindle their once hot romance? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]