‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Brady Finds Cursed Amulet In Eric’s Room — Did He Kill Deimos? Fans Don’t Think So

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that the incriminating object that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) finds in Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) room is Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) cursed amulet. Brady believes that the cursed amulet hidden in Eric’s room is proof that he killed Deimos.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) had buried the cursed amulet when they were leaving the deserted island on which they were recently stranded. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) saw Chad and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) burying the amulet. He later went to dig it up and brought it back with him to Salem. Deimos later found out that Sonny had the amulet.

Eric Martsolf revealed last week that when Brady breaks into Eric’s room he finds photos of Nicole taken by Eric. Nicole had asked Eric to take the photos. She wanted to send them to baby Holly. Brady had expected to find sexy photos showing Nicole in lingerie and undies, but it turns out that the images are “innocent” photos, according to Soap Hub.

Martsolf revealed that Brady finds something else in Eric’s room which he believes proves that Eric killed Deimos.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the mysterious incriminating object is Deimos’ cursed amulet.

Jealous Brady believes that Eric stole the object from Deimos after he killed him.

Instead of going to Eric with the evidence, Brady, driven by jealousy, considers going to the police. He believes that he needs to get rid of Eric to have Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) to himself. He also believes that if he goes to the police with the evidence, Sonny will be released.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf Teases A ‘Turn’ In Brady Black, But It’s A ‘Very Happy Thing’ https://t.co/HRNhHajo6d — Laura H (@pmekame) July 22, 2017

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of August 14 state that Brady shows the amulet to Victor (John Aniston). He claims the evidence is sufficient to get Eric arrested for the murder of Deimos, according to CDL.

Brady’s conclusion seems reasonable. However, his actions are motivated by jealousy. He believes that Nicole is sleeping with Eric. He thinks his discovery empowers him to eliminate Eric’s threat to his relationship with Nicole. However, viewers know that Brady is mistaken about Eric and Nicole and that they are only friends. The two were under the influence of Halo when they kissed at the Martin House party.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Black Finds Eric And Nicole Together, Will Jealousy Destroy This Romance? https://t.co/M1nz2dRg5k via … — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) July 3, 2017

Brady assures Victor that the amulet proves Sonny’s innocence and Eric’s guilt. However, although Victor would welcome an opportunity to get back at Eric because of his involvement in Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death, he has doubts about the authenticity of Brady’s alleged evidence.

DOOL fans are nearly unanimous that the evidence apparently pointing to Eric as the killer is only a red herring. Days Of Our Lives fans on Daytime Royalty Online agree it is unlikely that Eric is Deimos’ killer. Some fans speculate that someone might have secretly planted the amulet in Eric’s room.

There is also a consensus that the killer is unlikely to be any of the people who feared that they might have killed Deimos under the influence of Halo.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that the killer will turn out to be someone everyone least suspected.

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty for the week of August 14 state that the killer will be revealed next week. A member of the forum suggested that going by the clue that the real killer will turn out to be someone who has not come under suspicious so far, the list of suspects can be narrowed down to Abby, Gabi, Lani, and Eli.

However, Eli and Lani already have an alibi. Thus, fans are speculating that Abby or Gabi most likely killed Deimos.

The Inquisitr has discussed the assumptions underlying popular fan theory that Abby killed Deimos (view page here).

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]