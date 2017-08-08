Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Are They Headed For Babies And An Engagement?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are going strong, and as their relationship continues, a source claims the “Starboy” singer is very interested in making babies with his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Although the couple is still young and in the midst of two very hectic careers, a new report claims The Weeknd is thinking about the future and fantasizing about starting a family with Selena Gomez “at some point down the line.”

“He has told her that he would want to have a girl because nothing would be better for him then to have a cute little Selena look-alike bouncing around,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on August 8.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in January of this year, just two months after his split from model Bella Hadid was announced. Months later, they made their first red carpet appearance during the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.

In addition to rumors of future plans for children, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have also been faced with reports of an engagement. In fact, months ago, a source told OK! Magazine that The Weeknd informed Selena Gomez that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her and said he was planning to go ring shopping.

According to the report, The Weeknd’s promise to Selena Gomez was made during the Coachella Music Festival in April.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have done a lot of traveling in the months since their relationship began.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, who she began dating in 2010. As fans will recall, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber sparked tons of reunion rumors in recent years due to their regular outings together. However, after a heated Instagram feud last August, the former couple appeared to end their relationship for good.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were both in attendance during a church conference over the weekend, they don’t appear to have had any direct contact with one another.

