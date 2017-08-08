‘DWTS’ Season 25 Rumors: Is Celine Dion Joining? Derek Hough Weighs In

Cast rumors have been swirling around Dancing with the Stars Season 25 for weeks, and now Derek Hough is speaking out about the rampant speculation legendary singer Celine Dion could be about to strut her stuff in the ballroom.

Derek, who’s appeared as a professional dancer on the ABC show intermittently since Season 5, recently spoke out about rumors Dion could be joining the show and teased that he’d be more than willing to head back to the ballroom to dance with her.

Though Derek hasn’t appeared on DWTS since he and partner Marilu Henner were eliminated during Season 23 last year, instead focusing his time on the Jennifer Lopez produced NBC dance series World of Dance, he hinted at a possible return to the series if the “Beauty and the Beast” singer signs up.

“I heard a rumor that Celine Dion was doing it, and I was like, ‘I would definitely come back for Celine,'” he told Entertainment Tonight last week of what it would take to get him back in the ballroom. “She’s legend status, icon status.”

Dion hasn’t commented on the swirling — but as yet unfounded — rumors she could be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars when Season 25 premieres in September, though fans have made it very clear that they want to see her compete to lift the famous mirrorball trophy.

Gold Derby ran a poll this week to find out whom fans of the popular competition series wanted to see sign on the dotted line this season and revealed that Celine actually came out on top with a massive 22 percent of the votes.

The poll also included other females rumored to potentially head to Dancing with the Stars this year, including Kathy Griffin, Blac Chyna, and The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

Fans have also headed to social media to urge Dion to put on her dancing shoes and follow in the footsteps of other singers like Toni Braxton, Donny Osmond, and Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter.

“The rumor of Celine on DWTS is awesome,” @jordanjobeth tweeted, while @PetaJaneFans wrote online earlier this month, “Wow can you imagine Celine on DWTS? So iconic.”

“So is the Celine rumor dead or still alive?” DWTS fan @BaesOfDwts then added on the social media site amid the cast speculation. “Please tell me it’s alive.”

But while she hasn’t spoken out regarding the rumors, Dion has been showing off her dancing abilities during her recent shows in Europe.

Celine, who just wrapped her tour across the continent where she bared all for Vogue, has been proving that she’s most definitely got what it takes to compete on the show by showing fans that she’s got some serious moves during her concerts.

As captured by concert goers in numerous videos from her European shows, Dion donned a skin-tight cat suit for part of her show as she danced seductively with a male dancer while performing “Le Ballet.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is set to premiere on ABC on September 18.

Would you like to see Celine Dion strut her stuff in the ballroom on DWTS?

