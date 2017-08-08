Kate Beckinsale And Matt Rife Over, Romance ‘Fizzled Out’

Could the May-December affair between Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife be over? A source tells Us Weekly that indeed the fledgling romance between the 44-year-old Serendipity star and the 21-year-old aspiring actor and comedian has “fizzled out.”

The couple was first spotted at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on June 27, where Beckinsale was said to have been all over Rife, who is only three years older than her daughter, Lily. Another instance saw the couple making out just outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood.

An Us Weekly source reveals that while the couple went on fun dates, the romance “fizzled out” weeks ago, and the Van Helsing star is happily single and has a lot going on. Another source adds that Kate is “very busy with her daughter and her career.”

Entertainment Tonight broke the news that a source said Beckinsale had met Rife through a mutual friend, and that they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend. The said source even shared that the actress’ friends and family approved of the young comedian, with everyone in Kate’s circle giving their stamp of approval, as Matt makes her so happy.

“They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it’s continued since,” an insider said at the time, adding that Matt is “very mature for his age.”

Weeks ago, Rife posted a pic on social media where he had playfully posed next to a senior citizen sign, writing, “Age is just a number,” with a heart emoji. The Instagram post had since been deleted.

Prior to the short-lived fling with Rife, Kate went through a divorce with ex-husband Len Wiseman, to whom she was married for 11 years. Their split occurred in 2015.

Before that, Kate was in a long-term relationship with Michael Sheen, with whom she had Lily, who is now 18-years-old. Kate and Michael’s relationship spanned eight years, from 1995 to 2003.

Meanwhile, if a breakup did happen, it wasn’t evident as Kate attended the red carpet premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York on Monday. The actress looked resplendent first in a sizzling strapless black gown, then in a pink ruffled frock, which she changed into for the after party.

Kate was joined by fellow cast member Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Jeff Bridges, and leading man Callum Turner. Incidentally, Kate plays an older woman seducing a younger man in The Only Living Boy in New York, which is directed by Marc Webb, who shot to fame as the director of 500 Days of Summer. The film is written by Things We Lost in the Fire writer Allan Loeb and is out in American movie theaters this coming Friday.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]