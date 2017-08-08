Gwen Stefani And Blake Aren’t Getting Engaged Or Married?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were rumored to be on the cusps of an engagement around this time last year but still, nearly two years into their relationship, the couple has yet to announce their next step.

Although Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton appears to be quite solid, a new report claims fans shouldn’t hold their breath when it comes to an engagement.

“It’s not really too important to them,” a source close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life on August 7.

According to the report, marriage isn’t something that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are against but it is not the most important thing, especially since Stefani and Shelton already feel like they have it all. That said, the source went on to reveal that the couple hasn’t said that they aren’t getting married. Instead, they reportedly feel that it is not necessary to their happiness at this point in time.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship during the ninth season of The Voice. As fans may recall, the singers were both newly single after splitting from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively, months prior. Since then, the couple has been acting as a family with Stefani’s three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared alongside one another during The Voice Season 7, Season 9, and Season 12, and also appeared together in a performance of their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” during Season 10.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fans love to see them seated alongside one another on The Voice but when it comes to the upcoming 13th season, Stefani will not be seen. Instead, her boyfriend will be starring as a coach with Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are the only stars of the show who have been around since Season 1. Everyone else, Gwen Stefani included, has been featured in alternating roles.

The Voice Season 13 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

