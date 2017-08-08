Meghan King Edmonds’ Baby Keeps Mood Light As Newcomer Peggy Rattles Reality Star

Meghan King Edmonds is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County” and she was excited to catch up with the girls after having a baby girl. As the season wrapped last season, Meghan was almost due and she gave birth to her baby girl on Thanksgiving last year. Little Aspen has taken over much of her life, so when Meghan decided to meet up with the girls again, she had to meet the new housewife, Peggy Sulihian. But when King Edmonds started talking about the past and discussing her feelings about Vicki Gunvalson, Peggy decided to close Meghan’s lips with her fingers — literally. This shocked Meghan, who opened up about this in her blog.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds reveals that she was completely shocked and surprised that the new housewife would physically touch her and close her lips as she was talking. Of course, the ladies are still rattled by the drama from the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Meghan may just wanted to hear where the other ladies were at with Vicki. It’s no secret that Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were done with Vicki and they wanted nothing to do with her. Meghan was surprised and stunned that Peggy would be so brave to literally shut Meghan’s mouth.

“Never would I have imagined she’d pinch them! Who grabs someone’s lips to make them stop talking?! I was so confused, and obviously didn’t know how to react at first because I was so thrown off by it. Peggy didn’t even know what we were talking about or referring to! Not to mention, we had just met THAT NIGHT,” Meghan King Edmonds explains in her blog for Bravo and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Of course, Meghan has been busy with her daughter, Aspen, and she admits that she loves seeing her daughter on television. As she points out, Aspen keeps the mood light on the show, while Peggy Sulihian and Kelly Dodd seem to be the center of the drama, at least for Meghan.

Meghan King Edmonds has revealed that she regrets bringing Kelly onto the show in the first place because she has caused so much drama with her co-stars. When King Edmonds decided to do so, she never would have thought that Kelly would end up being such a headache and heartbreak for her co-stars.

It sounds like King Edmonds would prefer to just spend time with her daughter instead of getting involved in the drama surrounding her co-stars. Given how that has worked out in the past, it sounds like Meghan should keep her distance from the drama, as she is now facing some backlash for overstepping her boundaries in regards to the Brooks Ayers cancer drama.

What do you think about Meghan King Edmonds speaking out about her encounter with Peggy?

