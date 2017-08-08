Cersei Will Be Killed By [Spoiler], Fans Decode ‘GoT’ S07E04 Hints To Predict Death In Season 7 Episode 5

Memories of Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 are still fresh. Now, it is customary for fans to ponder over the clues given in S07E04 and try to speculate what is going to happen in Episode 5. With half of the season apparently being over, fans have found enough hints in the last episode to predict how Cersei is going to meet her end.

Cersei is presently busy in trying to impress the Iron Bank, as she needs more cash for the upcoming war. Her confidence and Lannister pride are expected to be smashed in the coming episode, thanks to one woman riding her dragon.

Daenerys literally annihilated the Lannister army with her fiery dragon. Episode 4 saw the first example of how devastating the dragon can be. If one dragon can cause such destruction, fans may wonder what will happen when Khaleesi comes with all three. She also has the Dothraki army fighting for her, and that won’t make Cersei much happy either.

One of the fans discussed about the hints about Cersei’s death in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4. While it was speculated earlier that Jaime would be killed by Danny’s dragon, the fan said it was unlikely. On the other hand, Sunday’s episode should influence him to give a second thought about being loyal to his sister.

The “King-Slayer” killed Danny’s father when he threatened to burn King’s Landing down. There are enough hints to believe that Cersei would do the same, if she thought her realm was going to fall. As Olenna Tyrell earlier said, only a monster could inflict such suffering to one’s own people.

According to the fan on GoT subreddit, Jaime should know now how much damage the dragons can cause to his people. He should now try to convince Cersei to “bend the knee” to Daenerys Targaryen to save the city and its people. If you know Cersei even a bit, you must be sure that Cersei will be the last person to swear allegiance to her enemy.

If Cersei remains determined to destroy King’s Landing, Jaime would have no other option but to kill his sister, who is dear to him for more reasons than one.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 will air on August 13. Meanwhile, Bran is shaking a number of people with his special power.

“Chaos is a ladder,” he tells Littlefinger in S07E04.

The Independent reminds the fans that it was Littlefinger who said it to Lord Varys in Season 3. This was Bran’s way of telling Littlefinger that he is aware of his secrets.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]