Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Refutes Claims Made In Her Book

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, claims her new book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teen Mom, is filled with lies.

Following the release of the Teen Mom 2 star’s memoir, Barbara Evans is speaking out about her daughter’s claims about her biological father and her parent’s tumultuous relationship, which ended after he allegedly fell down the stairs while holding a then 3-year-old Evans.

“[Jenelle Evans] doesn’t even know half the story of her life!” Barbara told Radar Online on August 8. “She was only three when her father left.”

Jenelle Evans’ mom went on to say that she’s getting sick and tired of the reality star dishing on their family drama.

In her book, Jenelle Evans accused her mother of tricking her into signing away her custody rights to her oldest child, Jace, now 8, in 2010. As Radar Online revealed, Jenelle Evans told readers that her mother encouraged her to go out with her friends and relax. Then, when she returned home from her night on the town, Child Protective Services was waiting for her.

According to Jenelle Evans, her mother called CPS on her and claimed the reality star was partying all night long after leaving her son back home. Barbara Evans also reportedly told CPS that she partied nearly every night and ultimately, she was given temporary custody of the child.

Jenelle Evans was then told that if she didn’t sign custody over to her mother, then Jace would be placed in foster care. Because she couldn’t afford a lawyer at the time, she “fell into the trap” of giving her mother custody and ever since, Barbara has maintained her role as the child’s legal guardian.

In response to Jenelle Evans’ allegations, Barbara told Radar Online, “I’m not gonna look like the bad person here, because I’m not.”

Jenelle Evans and her mother were in court earlier this year but unfortunately for Evans, a judge ruled against her and allowed Barbara to continue to have full custody of Jace.

