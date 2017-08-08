Khloe Kardashian May Be Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian may be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, according to reports.

Sources are claiming that the reality star, who was first spotted out and about with the basketball player last September, may be about to become a mom shortly after she confirmed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was no longer taking birth control.

Kardashian has supposedly been telling her closest family and friends that an official announcement could be coming any day now, according to a new report by Britain’s Heat magazine, suggesting she may already be pregnant or is at least ready and trying to get pregnant with the NBA star.

“Khloe doesn’t want to jump the gun too early by telling everyone,” a source told the outlet but claimed that “all the signs are there” that the star and jeans designer could be about to become a mom.

“She’s not quite ready to confirm anything officially but, whether it happens now or in the future, she’s not exactly trying to hide this from the people in her life,” added the insider of a possible pregnancy.

Allegedly, Kardashian recently asked her assistant to buy a book of baby names and has supposedly also been spending her time buying toys online.

“Every day there’s another delivery of exciting things from a baby company,” continued the outlet’s insider, though it’s possible Khloe may be stockpiling for a friend or family member’s baby rather than her own.

“She won’t come right out and say that it’s for her, but it’s not like she has any other newborns in her close circle right now,” the source said. “When people ask her if she has anything to tell them, she just gets coy and giggles.”

Khloe is yet to confirm recent speculation she may be pregnant with Tristan’s baby, though the star has been open about the fact that she wants to become a mom over the past few months and also confirmed that she was off birth control during a recent episode of the family’s E! reality show.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” Kardashian recently revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians per Marie Claire. “Knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

But while Kardashian herself is yet to officially confirm or deny the baby and pregnancy speculation, People also reported earlier this year that the reality star is ready to become a mom after seeing big sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as brother Rob Kardashian, become parents.

“She really wants a baby,” a Kardashian insider told the website of Khloe in June. “She hopes it will happen soon.”

But while fans will have to wait and see if Khloe and Tristan announce any big baby news in the coming weeks, the star hasn’t exactly been making any secrets of how loved-up she is with the NBA star on social media recently.

Khloe recently posted a sweet photo of herself and Thompson hanging out by the pool together as she planted a kiss on his cheek.

“❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥,” she captioned the sweet photo with her boyfriend of almost a year.

Khloe then shared another photo of herself dressed all in black while posing by a garden on August 7.

She didn’t appear to be showing off any obvious baby bumps in the snap, which means if she is in fact already pregnant she’s likely not too far along just yet.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]