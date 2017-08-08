Putney Bridge Jogger: Running Man Pushes Woman Walking On Bridge Into Path Of Bus [Video]

The video of a jogger who appears to push a woman who was walking along Putney Bridge into the path of an oncoming bus has gone viral and launched a search for the running man. As seen in the below CCTV video of a man jogging who pushes the woman in front of a bus, the running man passed other pedestrians before running into the path of the woman, who appears to try and avoid the man before he pushes her into the road. As reported by BBC News, the woman was not seriously hurt as she fell in front of a bus.

The bus driver is being credited with quick thinking, as the driver swerves quickly out of the falling woman’s way in order to avoid hitting the woman on Putney Bridge in West London. The 33-year-old woman was not hit by the bus because the bus swerved into the nearby lane in order to prevent striking her. Sergeant Mat Knowles gave kudos to the “superb quick reactions of the bus driver” for helping the falling woman escape injury in the fall. According to the Metropolitan Police, the bus stopped after the woman fell, and passengers from the bus helped the woman, who sustained minor injuries.

The running man is being sought from the incident that occurred on Friday, May 5 at around 7:40 a.m. The jogger ran back across Putney Bridge after the incident, approximately 15 minutes after he pushed the woman into the road. The woman tried to talk to the man, but “he did not acknowledge her.”

According to Metro, the woman was put in a dangerous position when the jogger pushed her into the road with oncoming traffic. Now, the jogger’s photo is being spread around online in hopes that someone will recognize him. The running man is being described as a white male in his 30s, with short brown hair and brown eyes. As seen in the video, the jogger wore dark blue shorts and a light gray T-shirt during the incident. Those who have information about the crime are being asked to call police at 101 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.

