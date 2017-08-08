Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Reuniting For TV Interview, Allegedly Upsetting Justin Theroux

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have faced rumors of a reunion ever since the bombshell news that he and Angelina Jolie were splitting. Now, those reports of Brad and Jennifer back together have added a new twist, with Pitt and Aniston allegedly set to come together once more for a TV interview. And while that might sound like fun for the interviewer and the viewers, Jennifer’s husband, Justin Theroux, reportedly isn’t too happy about her alleged plans to reunite with her ex-husband. There are even allegations about the topics that Brad and Jen will discuss, with Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie supposedly on the list.

During their years together as a couple, Brad and Jennifer treated their fans to just one actual planned joint appearance on TV, portraying fictional characters on the sitcom that caused Aniston to soar to fame. Although Friends charmed viewers by bringing together Pitt and Aniston for one episode, the alleged reunion on TV promises to be just as entertaining.

In the report that Brad and Jennifer are allegedly reuniting at last, the former husband and wife are described as prepared to show up on television screens for an interview that will explore every aspect of their lives. Yahoo Entertainment also reported that the alleged interview plans specifically call for Aniston and Pitt to appear on the popular talk show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As for why Aniston and Pitt would be willing to reunite on TV, the ongoing gossip and rumors about the two allegedly are bothering them. Consequently, a source quoted by Yahoo Entertainment claimed that Jimmy convinced Jennifer and Brad that reuniting for an interview with him constitutes “the only way to stop people gossiping about them.”

Fans have speculated that Jennifer was gloating over Brad’s and Angelina’s split because Aniston suffered emotional pain when Pitt divorced her. But an insider quoted by Yahoo Entertainment said that Jennifer views her divorce from Brad as in the past. Moreover, ever since Pitt and Jolie split, Aniston has allegedly become a member of Brad’s support team, according to the source.

“Their divorce is water under the bridge for Brad and Jen – in fact, she’s been one of his biggest supporters since his split from Angelina.”

Jennifer and Pitt have not appeared on TV together since 2001, when the actor, now 53, served as a guest star on Friends for a single episode. Consequently, the TV interview reuniting the two would “make history,” and the insider claimed that is precisely what Kimmel hopes to achieve.

When Pitt and Aniston broke up in 2005, there were rumors that it was at least partly due to his alleged affair with Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. That speculation was never confirmed, however, and Brad went on to co-parent six children with Angelina, while Jennifer subsequently tied the knot with Justin Theroux.

Now, however, in the wake of Jolie’s and Pitt’s split, Aniston and the actor allegedly have united over the topic of Angelina. The insider claimed that the former couple isn’t exactly overflowing with kind words for Jolie.

“Neither Brad nor Jen would ever admit it, but neither can wait to sink the boot into [Angelina].”

With Jimmy, Jennifer, and Pitt reportedly all on board to make history with the TV interview, Theroux has become the odd man out. Aniston’s current husband allegedly is unhappy about her plans to reunite with her ex-husband, said the source. Justin reportedly is baffled by Jennifer’s ability to forgive Brad for abandoning their marriage, added the insider.

“Justin Theroux reportedly isn’t too happy about it as he has never understood how she can forgive Brad for leaving her,” according to the source.

But although Theroux is allegedly displeased about the plans, Yahoo Entertainment pointed out that the interview promises to provide some “explosive” revelations from both Pitt and Aniston.

For those concerned that the alleged reunion plans have made Justin so upset that Pitt is endangering Theroux’s relationship with Jennifer, the rare Instagram photo that Justin just shared should alleviate any worries. Us Weekly reported that Theroux and Jen just celebrated their second wedding anniversary on August 5.

????…❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

In the photo, Theroux receives a sweet kiss from Jennifer. Justin chose an arrow and heart emoji, with two fingers making the peace sign to symbolize his feelings towards his wife.

“It’s good to have someone have your back,” he said of Jen in a recent interview.

