Chris Pratt’s Wife Anna Faris Reportedly Wanted A Traditional Family And More Kids Before Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris appeared to be the perfect couple. So, when they announced their breakup over the weekend, fans were left wondering what could have possibly went wrong.

Although there have been allegations of a third party’s involvement, specifically Jennifer Lawrence, a new report claims Pratt and Faris did not split due to infidelity — or any other unforgivable behavior. Instead, they allegedly chose to separate because they weren’t on the same page about what a family should look like.

On August 8, TMZ shared a report with readers in which sources claimed that Anna Faris wants to have a family that is together most of the time. She also reportedly wants to have a home base and add more children to her family. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt, whose career has launched him into superstardom in recent years, is away from home for months at a time.

As the outlet pointed out, Anna Faris was the bigger star when she and Chris Pratt tied the knot in 2009 but now, as she tends to her television duties in Los Angeles, he’s traveling the world and shooting movies. Chris Pratt is also against the idea of having more children in the near future because of his busy career.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris share one child together, 4-year-old son Jack.

TMZ’s report went on to reveal that both Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are extremely dedicated to their child and will continue to be bonded by the boy.

In addition to their reported dispute over their future plans for their family, the insiders claimed Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were dealing with “other personal reasons” for their breakup. That said, it was their differing opinions of their family that was a “big factor” in their separation.

While Anna Faris told fans on Instagram in her split announcement that she and Chris Pratt are separated, TMZ said that sources have suggested that the wheels are already in motion for their impending divorce.

