Malia Obama Loses iPhone After Busting Wild Dance Moves At Lollapalooza

Malia Obama busted some serious dance moves Saturday night that may have resulted in the loss of her iPhone. The 19-year-old was seen headbanging, rolling around in the grass, and pounding the ground with her ecstatic movements. It’s unknown if her energetic display caused the iPhone to fall out of one of her pockets or if she misplaced it somewhere else.

A source tells Page Six that Malia Obama ventured to a Chicago Apple Store to replace the device with Secret Service in tow. Apparently, there was a key piece of information she was unable to give the store in order to replace the item.

“Malia came into the Apple Store to get her iPhone replaced, but things didn’t go exactly [as planned],” the source shares. “The Apple Store couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone since the White House set it up.”

It’s believed that the phone contains contact information of very powerful people and it could be a disaster if it fell into the wrong hands. If Malia discovered early enough that her phone was missing, chances are no one got far in obtaining any vital information. Moreover, if Malia made a practice out of having the phone locked, it would be hard to tap into. There’s probably a protective measure securely in place for instances like this. Cell phones get lost or misplaced all the time, and a former first daughter is no different when it comes to being human.

As TMZ reported, Malia Obama was having a crazy good time at Lollapalooza over the weekend. Footage the celebrity website obtained showed her rocking out to The Killers’ set when she went out to the general area to dance. She spent most of her time backstage with friends at the festival then put on quite the show when one of her favorite bands cranked out some music.

As the Inquisitr also reported, Malia’s younger sister, Sasha Obama, made headlines of her own at Lollapalooza when she was spotted making out with a guy believed to be her new boyfriend. Onlookers snapped photos of the 16-year-old getting cozy with the mystery man and it looked like Sasha was enjoying herself.

Malia Obama will begin her studies at Harvard this fall after taking a gap year off and Sasha Obama will resume school at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C.

