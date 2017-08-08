Is @badgalriri Fat Now? Instagram Fans Notice Rihanna’s Weight Gain In 2017 Crop-Over Costume In Barbados

Is Rihanna getting fat with age? Instagram fans are talking about @badgalriri’s apparent weight gain, as they comment on her 2017 crop-over carnival costume in Barbados.

Many of Rihanna’s Instagram followers have noticed the apparent “thickness.” However, not everyone is body-shaming her about it. Some of them love her “thicker” avatar. Some of them are having “Wild Thoughts” about her as well.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time people are talking about her apparent weight gain. The 29-year-old singer has been under fire for getting fatter with age. The “Love on the Brain” singer slammed her body-shamers earlier in June.

She posted a meme on her social media account. The meme had two pictures of rapper Gucci Mane.

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,” the meme read.

Rihanna’s response came after Barstool Sports had an article about the singer’s weight gain. According to Us Weekly, the article titled “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” has since been deleted.

While there were several comments on the @badgalriri Instagram pic, there was one particular comment that Rihanna’s fans did not like at all. Chris Brown used an “ogling eyes” emoji to leave a comment on the picture.

???? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Fans reminded him of the unpleasant history between Rihanna and Brown and asked him to “”stay away from her.” In 2009, when the couple was dating, Brown was accused of physically abusing the singer.

Leaving the handful of body-shamers, most of Rihanna’s fans loved her look. The fans were extremely generous about their compliments about the singer. One of them appreciated the “Caribbean affection” in her soul, while calling her “an art of perfection.” Many of them called her their “queen.” One fans hailed her for “killing” the fashion world all the time.

“You are the hottest thing ever!”

One fan said it was not fair to be so hot. One of the women among her fans said she was ready to modify her sexual preferences for Rihanna.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Fans are curious about the crop-over costume. According to the BBC, it started in 1687 when Barbados was the leading producer of sugar in the world. However, the celebration discontinued in the ’40s as the sugar industry stopped doing well. In 1974, the celebration was revived.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]