Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Peter Kraus: Is He The 2018 Bachelor?

Fans of The Bachelorette saw Peter Kraus lose out on Rachel Lindsay’s heart during the big three-hour finale of the ABC reality show on August 7, but viewers aren’t ready to see the handsome personal trainer leave our screens completely.

After seeing Peter narrowly miss out on asking for Rachel’s hand in marriage during the heart-wrenching finale, where she instead chose Miami native Bryan Abasolo as her fiancé, fans of the dating franchise were quick to rally around the Wisconsin native and urged him to become the next Bachelor.

“Really only watching tonight to make sure Peter is locked down as the next Bachelor #TheBachelorette,” Twitter user @tashkaptain tweeted during the broadcast.

“I’m gonna need Peter to be the next bachelor,” @Kenzii27 then added of the 31-year-old, who’s been a firm favorite with fans throughout the most recent season.

Others even posted jokey GIFs to show their support for The Bachelorette runner-up giving the franchise another shot to find a partner.

“Me running to apply if Peter is the next Bachelor. #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale,” Twitter user @KissMyPassport posted alongside a hilarious GIF of a man running.

“Me when Peter doesn’t win vs when I remember he could become the bachelor #TheBacheloretteFinale,” @mariannewright7 then joked.

But it wasn’t just fans urging the personal trainer to take on the role of Bachelor for Season 22 in 2018.

Are you Team #Pachel? ???????????? #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

A number of news outlets also campaigned for the Wisconsin native to return to the show to find love again, including Entertainment Tonight.

But one person not campaigning for Kraus to continue on with the reality show? Rachel.

Speaking out during the After the Final Rose portion of the three-hour finale, Lindsay admitted that she actually wouldn’t like to see her former boyfriend become the 22nd Bachelor and confessed that she just doesn’t think he’s well suited to the world of reality TV.

“I just don’t think, like, this world, this process, this journey, this show… I just don’t think it’s for you,” Rachel told Peter during the finale, where she added that she believes that he “needs more time” before looking for love again.

“You’re searching for something else,” she continued. “I just think you need more time when it comes to these things, and I hope that moving forward, you find whatever it is that you’re searching for, and you move forward in that.”

But while fans continue to speculate over whether or not Kraus will continue to look for love in front of the cameras, host Chris Harrison confirmed just last month that a new Bachelor for 2018 hasn’t officially been chosen yet.

He made the confession to ET ahead of the recent Men Tell All special and confessed that the reason a new man hasn’t been chosen for The Bachelor just yet is because there are so many possible candidates from Rachel’s season.

“Dean [Unglert], Peter, Bryan, Eric [Bigger]. There’s four great candidates right there,” Harrison said at the time, though Bryan is now out of the running after getting down on one knee and proposing during The Bachelorette finale.

“They’d all be great Bachelors, they would. I can’t poke a hole in any of them,” Harrison continued in July. “We’ve not picked a Bachelor. So, I can tell you, no Bachelor is chosen.”

But if the 2018 season follows the timeline of past shows, fans probably won’t have too much longer to wait.

Though announcements have varied in terms of timeframes, 2016 Bachelor Ben Higgins and 2017’s Nick Viall were both confirmed to be taking part in the show in mid-to-late August, meaning it’s possible the new man looking for love will be announced later this month.

Season 22 of The Bachelor is expected to debut on ABC in January 2018.

Would you like to see Peter Kraus look for love on The Bachelor next season?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]