‘The Sinner’ Spoilers: Mason Conducts His Own Investigation, What Does Cora Tannetti’s Husband Find?

The Sinner will air Episode 2 on Wednesday night. What can fans expect besides learning Cora Tannetti’s (Jessica Biel) plea in court? Spoilers tease that her husband, Mason (Christopher Abbott), will conduct his own investigation. What will he discover and will it turn out that he, or someone he knows, is connected to Cora’s trauma?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the USA network television show.

In a promo clip for The Sinner Episode 2 posted on YouTube, Mason decides that he can’t just sit around and do nothing. Just like Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman), he wants to know why Cora committed such a heinous act. As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was teased that he would try to find out himself in his own rogue investigation.

However, Mason might be shocked and disturbed at what he uncovers. It was hinted that some people he knows might be connected to something that happened to Cora Tannetti. The rogue investigation will also cause some consequences for Detective Ambrose’s case.

Jessica Biel also explained that while reading the book the show is based on, she thought she knew where the story was going. She was wrong. There are so many complicated twists and complex turns that she was shocked and viewers will feel the same way. Right now, it seems that there might be a history of sexual abuse in Cora’s past. She also grew up in a very religious family that put a lot of guilt and shame on her, in particular when her baby sister got sick.

As for what else to expect in The Sinner Episode 2, Cora Tannetti will try to block Ambrose from digging into her past. However, he is determined to find out the truth. He explains that he is just trying to help her and she might be able to have her life back after it is all out in the open. Unfortunately, Cora doesn’t seem interested in returning to her old life.

What do you think is going to happen with Cora and Mason in The Sinner? Do you have any theories on why Jessica Biel’s character committed murder?

