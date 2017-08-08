Could Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Get Back Together? She’s Reportedly Overwhelmed After Welcoming New Baby

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of three boys after welcoming her new baby boy over the weekend and not surprisingly, a new report claims she’s feeling overwhelmed.

As the Teen Mom 2 star adjusts to life as a single mom of three young children, an insider claims Lowry is exhausted and scared about her future.

“Kailyn is feeling all kinds of emotions right now, it’s pretty overwhelming,” an insider close to Lowry explained to Hollywood Life on August 7.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child, a baby boy, on August 5.

As the source explained, Kailyn Lowry had her children’s fathers to help when she previously gave birth to Isaac, now 7, and Lincoln, now 3, but when it comes to her third child, it’s just her. As fans may recall, Lowry and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, parted ways just after Lowry learned she was expecting a child.

Although Kailyn Lowry doesn’t need any help when it comes to her finances, the insider said that she’s concerned about having to cope with being a mother of three boys by herself. After all, two boys are hectic enough but now, she has added an infant to the mix and with that comes diaper changes, feedings, crying, and more.

The insider went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry is feeling a bit sorry for herself after becoming a mother of three but at the end of the day, she’ll figure out how to get the balance she needs with the help of her friends. As for Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry is reportedly hoping that he will come to his senses and want to be in their child’s life.

Kailyn Lowry reportedly wanted to get back together with Chris Lopez earlier this year but despite her hopes that he will come around, the Hollywood Life source said that no one was convinced that Lopez would actually step up with his child.

