‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Follows Marlena’s Imposter, Finds Hattie Flirting With Roman

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 are already trickling in. It turns out that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will become suspicious after Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) breaks up with him. Later, he will follow Hattie Adams, who is posing as “Doc,” and finds her flirting with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). What will happen with “Jarlena”?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

As the Inquisitr previously speculated, John Black is going to know something isn’t quite right with Marlena. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online tease that he won’t rest until he figures out what is really going on with the love of his life.

John is going to begin following Hattie Adams. What he discovers was not revealed. However, DOOL spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that John will punch Roman after finding him with the fake Marlena. It is not clear if this happens before or after John follows the former felon.

Other spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will take a huge step together. Fans are speculating that they will either move in together or get engaged. This means that at some point in the next few weeks, Sonny will be released from jail.

By this time, who really killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) is revealed. It is supposed to be someone that will shock fans. There are many theories, including Abigail (Marci Miller), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). However, it is supposed to be the last person fans would expect. Someone has been missing from Salem this month, so could viewers find out it is Maggie (Suzanne Rogers)? She is due for a huge storyline and she is usually so sweet and level-headed that nobody would predict it would be her. However, this is just a theory and anything could happen.

What do you think is going to happen with “Jarlena” on Days Of Our Lives? Will John and Marlena find their way back to each other? Can John Black expose Hattie Adams before it is too late?

