‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa’s Past Connection With Crystal Revealed

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate that shocking secrets about Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) past and her connections with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) are about to be revealed. It turns out that Tessa knows Crystal, the woman who called Sharon at the crisis hotline and told her that she is the victim of a sex trafficking ring operating in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa was also once a victim of the sex trafficking ring that Crystal is trying to escape from. However, Tessa has kept her past a secret since she met Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the Crimson Lights in Genoa City, hoping that no one would find out about it.

However, it is impossible for her to continue keeping her past a secret after Crystal called her and asked for help. Crystal apparently called Tessa after Sharon (Sharon Case) got into trouble while responding to a call from Crystal. Sharon went snooping around on her own, mindless of the risk she was taking. Tessa now has to step in to help two friends.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa knows everything about Crystal because they were once close. Crystal had called Sharon at the crisis hotline on multiple occasions. However, now she is calling her old friend, Tessa, and asking for help. She is trying to escape from people who are holding her captive in a sex trafficking operation.

Tessa and Crystal might have known each other when Tessa was also a victim of the prostitution ring. The two had apparently been together with other girls who fell victims to the prostitution ring. Tessa apparently escaped from her captors in Chicago and came to Genoa City, hoping that she would be able to put her past behind her permanently.

So one can imagine her shock when she first saw Zack (Ryan Ashton) at the Crimson Lights in Genoa City. Judging from Tessa’s reaction when she encountered Zack, he might have been pimping Tessa in Chicago.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 11 reveal that Tessa is forced to meet with Zack, although she has been trying to avoid him since she first saw him at Crimson Lights. Zack had tried to reassure her when they met but she looked visibly tense and shaken about the encounter.

#SexTrafficking in a mainstream soap: The Young & the Restless even include a hotline to Rescue among other clichés. https://t.co/It2TRcmBxv — Laura Agustín (@LauraAgustin) August 7, 2017

She meets with Zack because she wants to help her friends, Crystal and Sharon, who are being held by the sex traffickers.

The Inquisitr previously suggested that Tessa might have learned from Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Sharon is in trouble. It now appears that it was Crystal who called Tessa and asked for help.

Y&R spoilers also reveal that Zack is involved in the sex trafficking ring and that his dating app project with Abby Newman is at the center of the trafficking operations. Abby Newman will be shocked to learn that she has been investing Newman Enterprises funds in a criminal prostitution ring spreading its tentacles quietly in Genoa City.

The app is the cover for the criminal ring.

Viewers will have to wait to find out the exact nature of Tessa’s relationship with Crystal. Some viewers are speculating that we may learn that Tessa and Crystal are sisters. For instance, Soap Hub notes that Tessa once said her family is big.

Crystal is trying to escape from the sex trafficking ring like Tessa did, and is reaching out to Tessa for help. Will Tessa be able to step up to the plate and rescue her friends?

The revelations about Tessa’s past are unlikely to derail her developing relationship with Mariah. On the contrary, the details of her past trauma with the prostituting ring are likely to strengthen her relationship bond with Mariah.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]