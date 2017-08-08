‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff Shares Wedding Photos, Loving Tribute To Molly Roloff

As most Little People, Big World fans know by now, Molly Roloff married her fiancé Joel Silvius in a beautiful rustic ceremony held at Roloff Farms on Aug. 5.

According to LPBW network TLC, the marriage service took place in one of Molly’s favorite spots on the farm, an isolated area deep in the woods. After Molly and Joel exchanged their vows, the newly-married couple danced to the Ray LaMontagne tune, “You Are the Best Thing.”

“We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love,” Molly and Joel said in a statement released to the media.

Photos of the event have been fairly limited so far, but various members of the Roloff family have posted a few pictures taken of the happy day on social media. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Molly’s mother, Amy Roloff, took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her daughter along with a gorgeous photo taken at the wedding.

“She not only radiates beauty within but outside as well! Beautiful bride????” Amy wrote. “Molly girl I love you so much. My little girl grew up and is now beginning a wonderful life w/ her husband Joel. I’m so so happy for you. I’m beyond words… so blessed to be your mom. Love forever and always. It was a beautiful day filled w/ love hope joy faith.”

On Sunday (Aug. 6), Amy also posted a photo of Molly and Joel after they were officially married, saying that her daughter was the “most gorgeous bride” and the ceremony was filled with “a lot of love.”

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy has been having a fabulous year. A year after her divorce was finalized from Matt Roloff, the 52-year-old mother of four has found love again with boyfriend, Chris Marek. She also became a grandmother for the first time when her son, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori, had a baby boy–Jackson Kyle– in May. Meanwhile, her son, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, are expecting a daughter on Aug. 31.

Molly Roloff has not appeared on Little People, Big World since she went off to college a few years ago, but fans are hoping that her nuptials will be shown on the show’s upcoming new season, which will premiere in the fall.

What do you think of Molly Roloff’s wedding photos? Do you think her wedding will be featured on Little People, Big World?

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]