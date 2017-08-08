Adam Levine On Blake Shelton, ‘We Started Hating Each Other Again’ On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have become famous for their banter on The Voice, but it turns out the two actually tried to get along while filming for the upcoming Season 13.

Levine opened up about reuniting with Shelton on the set earlier this year in a new interview and revealed that he and his fellow mainstay coach actually tried to be a little friendlier with each other this time around – but to no avail.

“This season we tried to be nice to each other and it didn’t go well at all,” Adam told Entertainment Tonight, joking that being nice to the country star on the set made him feel “hollow inside.”

Levine admitted that he and Shelton were so nice to each other during the blind audition rounds that The Voice producers almost had to step in to get their famous rivalry back, shortly after Blake joked that he doesn’t want to hang out with the singer away from the set.

“The producers all panicked, like, ‘You’re supposed to hate each other. What are you all doing?'” the Maroon 5 frontman teased of how those behind the scenes reacted to the two actually being nice to each other after six years of rivalry.

But it sounds like their friendliness didn’t last too long.

“Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team, he started getting people on his,” Adam explained. “It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other. [It’s] dysfunctional.”

But while it sounds like fans will be getting more of Blake and Adam’s jokey rivalry when The Voice picks back up in September, it’s not just the mainstay coaches who will be bringing the drama this year.

Adam, who revealed this week that he’s brought former Jonas brother and DNCE frontman Joe Jonas on board as his advisor for the upcoming round of shows, told the outlet that new coach Jennifer Hudson is already getting competitive.

According to the coach, Hudson even threw her shoe in frustration.

“The first couple days went by, and I think she started getting mad… She wasn’t getting people,” Levine explained of the new The Voice star, “and I think she finally just got so mad, she had enough, and she started throwing her shoe.”

However, it sounds like Jennifer launching her heels across the room wasn’t necessarily a diva antic.

Adam revealed that her decision to take off her footwear wasn’t a bad thing and actually became a sign that a contestant was pretty good.

Hudson previously revealed that she’s certainly not afraid to get seriously competitive with Blake, Adam and fellow coach Miley Cyrus after joining the NBC show for the first time after appearing on The Voice U.K. earlier this year.

“You’ve gotta strategize,” Jennifer recently told Hollywood Outbreak of how she’s getting her tactics together to make sure she wins against Levine, Shelton, and Cyrus, all of whom have appeared on the show before.

“Like, ‘Okay, what’s Blake over here doing? What’s Adam doing?… Miley, get out the way!'” she said.

“We’ve all got to have a strategy,” Jennifer continued of how she plans to win The Voice during her first stint as a coach on the U.S. version of the talent search. “I will be watching them.”

The Voice Season 13 is set to debut on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]