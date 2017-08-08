‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Negan And The Saviors Fire Back, Alexandria Attacked

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers are starting to finally come in. As fans know, when the television show returns this fall, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others will be preparing for “All-Out War.” What can viewers expect? For one, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors will strike back by attacking Alexandria.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will have Rick Grimes blow up part of the Sanctuary. Some of the walls get taken down and the RV that was parked out front is nothing but ashes. It is one of the first major acts of war in the premiere, which will also mark the show’s 100th episode.

Later in the first half of Season 8, expect Negan and the Saviors to strike back with their own explosion. According to The Spoiling Dead Fans, they will attack the church in Alexandria. This will happen in the midseason finale, which has just finished filming. Apparently, Negan will go to to the community and will encounter Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). They exchanged words and Carl climbs down from the watchtower. Then, there is a lot of gunfire. After that, expect to see the Alexandria church get blown up.

There is also another explosion, but this one will be closer to Alexandria’s gates. It is not known if Rick’s group causes the explosion to distract Negan, or if the Saviors are responsible. Several members of Negan’s group enter the gated community. However, they are prepared and have a whole stockpile of weapons. Even though Rick cannot be seen, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Tobin (Jason Douglas) are nearby. They will make sure that nothing happens to Carl in The Walking Dead.

Set sightings report that several main cast members are seen filming the midseason finale of TWD. However, one person who was not spotted was Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). It will be interesting to find out what happens to his character in Season 8.

What do you think of these spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8?

