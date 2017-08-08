‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Gushes Over Rachel Lindsay As Her Fans Deem Him As The ‘Wrong Guy’

The Bachelorette winner Bryan Abasolo is head over heels for Rachel Lindsay but her fans are not happy with her decision to give him the last rose on the show’s season finale.

On Monday, August 7, the 32-year-old bachelorette finally picked the man who won her heart after weeks of starring in the 13th season of ABC’s reality dating show but fans seem to be displeased with her choice, the Hollywood Life reported.

According to the outlet, viewers, who were religiously monitoring every episode of the series, were shocked and furious after Rachel accepted Bryan’s proposal because she appeared to have been in love with somebody else: Peter Kraus.

Based on social media posts about The Bachelorette Season 13, Rachel and Peter were hitting it off and had just broken up because he wouldn’t propose to her. Despite that, the 32-year-old reality star admitted during one of the show’s episodes that she was still in love with him even after they split.

But since the show has to end and Rachel had to choose, she accepted Bryan’s proposal—complete with an engagement ring—which made him The Bachelorette winner for Season 13.

This caused an uproar on social media, with some ridiculing Rachel and her decision to go with a ring instead of the man of her dreams.

#TheBacheloretteFinale "When did you know?" "After Peter left and I had no other choice" — Money Mindedness (@MoneyMindedness) August 8, 2017

Others simply expressed their disappointment that The Bachelorette gets engaged to the “wrong guy.”

When you're about to get engaged to the wrong guy, so God steps in. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/iZKYoGYBl7 — Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 8, 2017

Ladies please. don't leave someone who's willing to give you everything over someone who can buy you something. #TheBacheloretteFinale — kiki (@remixquits) August 8, 2017

Rachel settling for Bryan is like when u want Chick Fil' A on a Sunday but have to settle for Mcdonalds. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Briana???? (@briiiiyonce) August 8, 2017

On top of that, Hollywood Life said that fans were inclined to believe that Rachel was “trying to convince herself that she loved Peter more” as her final conversation with him was more emotional than when she accepted Bryan’s proposal.

That breakup was more passionate than the proposal #TheBacheloretteFinale — Jane Catherine (@TheJaneLaCroix) August 8, 2017

I'm confused on how you can cry your eyes out for a man and then the next day get engaged to a different man?????‍♀️ #TheBacheloretteFinale — Erin Moye (@erin_moye) August 8, 2017

Some even believe that their relationship won’t last should they actually tie the knot.

Me in 72 days when the annulment papers are signed. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/nkAxNCKGyG — Collin Shively (@CollinShively) August 8, 2017

Rachel's ring is the same shape as the tears she's going to cry when she realizes the mistake she made #TeamPeter#TheBacheloretteFinale — Jordana (@_to0tsie) August 8, 2017

Still, The Bachelorette winner and Rachel Lindsay’s fiancé is letting it all slide and had even expressed his delight at how things turned out over a social media post of his own.

On cloud 9 ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ #NY #CT #DAL #MIA #✌???? A post shared by Dr. Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Prior to that, he also shared a lengthy message for his future wife, together with footage of his first proposal, which was also featured in The Bachelorette finale.

Plus, there are also others who support Rachel and Bryan in the new chapter of their lives to the point of defending the result of ABC’s reality TV show.

People dont understand that @TheRachLindsay has had plenty of Peter's in her life, she wanted a Bryan who had 0 doubt #TheBacheloretteFinale — Monserrat Benavides (@MonserratB) August 8, 2017

Either way, the decision has been made and all that is left now is for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo to say their marriage vows, something the Bachelor nation will surely continue to monitor a lot closer from now on.

Do you have an opinion about The Bachelorette winner and Rachel Lindsay’s actions? Let us know via the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]