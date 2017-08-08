‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: A New Alliance Forming In The ‘BB19’ House?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from early Tuesday morning (August 8) suggest a new alliance could be forming in the BB19 house. This latest bit of information comes directly from the live feeds, where Kevin Schlehuber and Alex Ow were having an important discussion. Taking into account what they feel will happen at the August 10 Eviction Ceremony, Kevin and Alex agree that they need to work with someone new in order to make it further in the game this summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot has happened in the BB19 house over the past few days, but the cast is ready to send someone out the door on Thursday night (August 10). Though there was some debate among the alliance members basically running the house, with Head of Household Josh Martinez wanting to eliminate Elena Davies, the houseguest going home next is Jessica Graf. That will bring an end to the Jessica and Cody Nickson showmance this summer, but it also presents an opportunity for Kevin and Alex.

At the crux of these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers is the thought process by Kevin Schlehuber and Alex Ow that Cody Nickson is about to become a valuable ally or tool within the house. Cody is going to be out for a bit of vengeance when Jessica Graf gets evicted on Thursday night, meaning he is going to work very hard toward winning the next Head of Household Competition. At that point, anyone not on his side becomes an immediate enemy, with Kevin and Alex realizing they want to get out of the way.

Jessica tickled Cody, and he giggled.. yep he giggled, right after he shoved her off the hammock lol #bb19 pic.twitter.com/mtlEjg3Y5C — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 8, 2017

If Cody does become the next HOH, his primary targets would likely be Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez. Paul has been working hard to split up the Cody and Jessica showmance, while Josh will be the ultimate reason that Jessica is about to leave the BB19 house. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates confirms the conversation between Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber, with the realization from this duo being that they could help formulate a plan that gets Paul evicted next. That would help a lot of people trying to win this season.

Jessica & Cody share an intimate mac ‘n cheese dinner for two #bb19 pic.twitter.com/aO3Jt1d3k1 — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 8, 2017

Turning against Paul holds a lot of risk for Kevin and Alex, especially with how easy it has been for him to manipulate the house this summer. Most of the interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers have involved Paul Abrahamian formulating a scheme, working to get someone evicted, or deciding who should remain inside the BB19 house. It’s something that Christmas Abbott has talked about to several houseguests, a point that Cody Nickson has complained about, and a hot topic among fans posting on social media.

Alex- I look like a cat #BB19 pic.twitter.com/1Ag15EyKvz — Big Brother Updates (@BB_Updates) August 8, 2017

The three nominees, after the Veto Ceremony took place, are Elena Davies, Raven Walton, and Jessica Graf. The three ladies are all at risk of going home this week, but there may only be one houseguest (Cody Nickson) who doesn’t vote to evict Jessica. That will leave Cody looking for a new alliance in the BB19 house. Will Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber carry out a plan to form an alliance with Cody, Elena Davies, and Mark Jansen?

A power struggle could be emerging soon and finally provide die hard fans and non-supporters of Paul Abrahamian with the Big Brother 19 spoilers that they have been waiting to read about for weeks.

