People are already concerned about the fate of several characters in Vikings Season 5, which is set to feature a bloody civil war between Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons Ubbe and Ivar the Boneless. Is it possible that another Lothbrok brother will follow Sigurd Snake-In-The-Eye into Valhalla this fall?

The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok are not the only ones who are in trouble of being written out in Vikings Season 5. There are speculations that more rulers will end up dead before the end of the season. Could this mean that Lagertha will get killed in the civil war? Will King Harald Finehair actually survive or will he die to make way for a new King of Kattegat?

There was no shortage of dead rulers in the fourth season of Vikings. In the first 10 episodes, Queen Kwentrith was killed by Princess Judith for trying to kill King Ecbert. The second half of Season 4 saw the death of Ragnar Lothbrok, which led to King Aelle of Northumbria being blood-eagled by his sons. Ecbert himself accepted his fate and chose to die in his beloved Roman pool.

So who will die in Vikings Season 5? Some believe that King Aethelwulf could be the first monarch to get killed because he has a tendency of riding into battle in every season. In addition to that, there are speculations that Athelstan’s son Alfred will play a larger role in the show and eventually succeed his adoptive father as ruler of Wessex.

A Saxon leader is undoubtedly an easy target for Vikings Season 5, but which major character from Scandinavia will meet his end this fall? Fans believe that King Harald Finehair could be next after his unexpected alliance with Ivar the Boneless. It is possible that Ivar will usurp Harald as soon as he is hailed the first King of Norway.

King Harald’s possible victory could mean the defeat of another important Vikings Season 5 character. There have been speculations that Lagertha will be killed in the History series after her ill-advised team-up with Ubbe. Some even think that Aslaug’s eldest son, not Ivar the Boneless, will be the son of Ragnar Lothbrok that will end Lagertha’s life.

So which of Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons will eventually take over Kattegat? It is possible that Ivar will murder yet another brother so he can be King of Kattegat. Ubbe might need to watch his back his fall.

Vikings Season 5 will premiere on History on November 29.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]