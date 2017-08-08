‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Marie Avgeropoulos On Octavia Ruling The Clans Underground

The 100 Season 5 spoilers tease that Octavia Blake will use some brutal and extreme methods to keep everything calm underground. As fans know, she is in charge of all the various Grounder clans underground. There is a lot of conflict with the groups already. Spending six years underground in a confined space is going to make things even worse. Recently, Marie Avgeropoulous talked about her character and explained what to expect.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen when the series returns in 2018.

During the Season 4 finale of The 100, Octavia Blake found herself having to lead the various Grounder clans underground during Praimfaya. They have to stay down in the bunker for five years. However, Season 5 kicks off six years and seven days later and they are still stuck down there. At Comic-Con, the cast was asked what to expect in the upcoming season. Marie Avgeropoulos explained the troubling dynamic underground, according to Syfy Wire.

“There’s a big mixed bag of clans in a very small, confined space underneath the ground. Octavia’s favorite place [eyeroll].”

Lindsey Morgan, who plays Raven Reyes on The 100, teased that Octavia is stuck underground with 13 warring clans who will be at each other’s throats. They have never gotten along and being in such close quarters for an extended period of time is only going to intensify the tension. As a result, Octavia is going to have to use interesting and alternative ways to keep everything under control.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one of those methods will be quite brutal. However, considering who she is dealing with, it is necessary.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg teased that one of the fun things about Season 5 is bringing the groups back together. While Octavia is underground with the Grounder clans, Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) is on the ground with a Nightblood companion, Madi. Then, there are the other survivors who are stuck up in space. One day, they will all find each other again. However, there is a twist. A prisoner ship is descending toward Earth and they have been in a deep sleep for the past century. They have no idea what they are walking into when they reach the ground.

