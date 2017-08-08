Sinead O’Connor Reveals She Has Been Trying To Kill Herself For Two Years

Troubled singer Sinead O’Connor has sparked another round of concern after releasing a video where she says she has been trying to kill herself for the past two years.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer in a 12-minute video she shared on her Facebook page disclosed that she felt abandoned after losing custody of her 13-year-old son. The 50-year-old singer admitted that the only thing keeping her alive as she struggled with her personal demons were her doctor and psychiatrist.

O’Connor divulged that she was living alone at a $70-a-night motel in New Jersey where she was struggling to stay alive every single day. The mother-of-four spent time talking about mental illness, pointing out that it did not discriminate and anyone could have it. She disclosed that people were misinformed about the illness and ended up treating sufferers badly.

A woman speaking to the Telegraph confirmed that the Irish singer-songwriter had been staying at the hotel for a week. The woman added that she had seen the 50-year-old musician wearing a hospital band aid on her wrist, sparking fears that maybe she tried to slit her wrist.These revelations have generated fear among Sinead O’Connor fans from all over the world.

The woman who was staying at the Travelodge motel with a boyfriend said the Only You singer hardly came out of her room except to use the Pepsi machine. The woman revealed that O’Connor always left her room door wide open throughout the day.

One fan said she could not sleep and remained worried over the mental state of the distressed singer. Another fan implored Sinead’s children to get in touch with their mother and pull her out of the dark hole she had collapsed in.

The 50-year-old singer has been dotted by trouble and controversies ever since her 90’s summer hit, Nothing Compares 2 U launched her into the limelight. O’Connor had spoken openly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, revealing how she struggled with post traumatic stress and depression for years. In 2007, she spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her diagnosis and how she struggled with thoughts of unbridled fear and suicide.

In 2011, the Feel So Different singer would admit she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Sinead O’Connor has had running feuds with a host of celebrities over the years.

She accused Arsenio Hall of supplying Prince with the illicit drugs that eventually killed him. She also went after Miley Cyrus in an open letter made available to the Guardian, blasting the former teen actress about being sexualized by the industry. The 20-year-old at the time had disclosed that her controversial “Wrecking Ball” video had been inspired by Sinead’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Cyrus later fired back, taunting the Irish singer over her fragile mental health.

O’ Connor also called Kim Kardashian a “c**t” for gracing the cover of the Rolling Stoneand has also accused Simon Cowell of “murdering music.”

The Grammy Award winner’s fourth marriage lasted only 16 days. O’Connor said the marriage went badly just three hours into the ceremony, adding that she lived part for seven days from her husband before finally calling it quits.

Sinead courted controversy when she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II on live television in protest of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. She declared herself a lesbian but later retracted her statement after being made a priest by a breakaway faction of the Catholic Church.

