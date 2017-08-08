Jason Momoa’s Fans Go Wild Over The Khal Drogo Actor’s Instagram Post About That Fiery ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene

Jason Momoa’s fans are going nuts over the actor’s Instagram post about the explosive ending of the latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 “Spoils of War.”

Aired on August 7, the fourth episode of the penultimate season of HBO’s highest grossing TV series roused a wide array of reactions from fans and celebrities alike but none can match the level of excitement expressed in Momoa’s Instagram post.

The 38-year-old Hawaiian native, who played the Dothraki King Khal Drogo, finally let his feelings manifest in the form of a social media update after seeing the fiery scene where his Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally let her dragons help her fight the war against the Lannisters.

“F**K ME. It’s been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy s**t that was intense,” the actor wrote.

On top of that, Jason Momoa also expressed his wish to be in that scene before commending showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss as well as the cast and crew of the show for doing a very good job on the shortest episode in the history of Game of Thrones.

According to the actor, nothing could have made the Loot Train scene, which is arguably the crown jewel of “The Spoils of War,” better than having the brave Dothraki King fighting beside his queen.

“Wish I was there to f**k s**t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO.”

Of course, Khal Drogo did not fail to mention the “moon of his life” and the Khaleesi of the Dothraki horde played by Clarke.

“@emilia_clarke miss u mama your a bada** super proud.”

Because of this, fans went crazy over Jason Momoa’s unending support for the show, especially with his Game of Thrones onscreen partner, Emilia Clarke.

“I love how supportive you are! You are an amazing human being! Keep spreading the love,” one wrote in the comments.

“can you get anymore amazing!? so supportive of her role. I kinda wish you were there to help her f**k s**t up too. @prideofgypsies, you’re simply amazing,” said another.

Others echoed his wish to have been fighting beside his Khaleesi.

“Drogo!!! It would of been EPIC seeing you with Dany and your #dragons. You would have destroyed Jaime when he tried to kill your moon of your life.”

According to the Huffington Post, Jason Momoa’s last appearance in the Game of Thrones was in Season 2 where Daenerys saw a vision of Khal Drogo and their child, Rhaego, in a Dothraki Khal’s tent when she went inside the House of the Undying to recover her stolen dragons.

While he only had this one scene in the second season of the show, Jason’s character left a huge mark in fans of Drogo and Dany’s love story because of the impact of his words at the time.

“If this is a dream, I will kill the man who tries to wake me.”

After making it big in GoT, Jason Momoa later got the role of Aquaman in Justice League as well as other DC Extended Universe flicks.

But despite moving on to an entirely different franchise, Momoa remained connected to his Game of Thrones co-stars as he occasionally appears in several reunion photos posted, the Huffington Post added.

