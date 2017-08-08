‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: Colin O’Donoghue Talks Hook, Pirate Turned Police Officer Is ‘Lost’

Once Upon A Time Season 7 will have Hook without Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison). Fans are wondering what happened with “Captain Swan” and what this means for Hook’s future. Recently, actor Colin O’Donoghue discussed his character. The former pirate will have a new career as a police officer. However, he is lost and can’t figure out what exactly is missing.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the ABC series.

According to Yahoo! TV, Colin O’Donoghue spoke about what to expect from his character, Hook, in Once Upon A Time Season 7. Of course, he will have a new name to fit his new job as a police officer. The characters will be inflicted with a new curse and have no recollection of their former lives. However, Hook knows that something is missing. He just doesn’t know what it is.

“He is a uniformed cop in Seattle. There’s a sense of loss there in the guy and he just doesn’t know what it is that’s missing. So he’s striving to find who he is still, yet trying to be the best uniformed cop that he can be and do things the right way. As is always the case on Once Upon a Time, it’s more complicated than that.”

OUAT fans know exactly what is missing. His true love, Emma Swan. It was reported several weeks ago that Jennifer Morrison, along with several other cast members would not be returning. However, Emma will appear in Season 7, Episode 2 to explain what happened.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the characters will have new names. It was not revealed what Hook’s name is, but Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) will be called Roni. She runs a bar, traded in pantsuits for jeans and tees, and is rough around the edges. Just like Hook doesn’t remember Emma, “Roni” won’t have a clue that she has an adoptive son named Henry (formerly Jared S. Gilmore, currently Andrew J. West).

As for “Rumbelle,” that will also be explained. Expect to see what happened with Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin) in Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 4. The installment is titled “Beauty And The Beast.” As for their son, Gideon, it was confirmed that Giles Matthey is reprising his role in the new season of OUAT.

Recently, it was stated by the chief of ABC that depending on how fans react to Season 7, Once Upon A Time could go on for “multiple years.” However, the network wanted to wait and see how viewers respond to the “creative reboot.”

What do you think is going to happen with Hook in Once Upon A Time Season 7?

