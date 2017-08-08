Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Romance Fizzling Out? ‘Twilight’ Star ‘Already Feels Single,’ Sources Say

Is there trouble in paradise between Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs? Sources close to the couple alleged that the romance between the two is fizzling out.

Earlier this week, the Twilight actor was spotted on a dinner date with his longtime friend Katy Perry at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood. The duo’s night out added more to speculations that things are heating up between them and cooling off for FKA Twigs.

A source revealed to E! News that Pattinson and FKA Twigs are “technically” still together but it doesn’t seem like it will last. The source also noted that Robert and FKA Twigs were “serious at one point, but not anymore.”

There were claims that the actor hinted about the real score between him and FKA Twigs during an interview with Howard Stern last month. Apparently, when asked about his rumored engagement to the singer, Robert doesn’t exactly admit their status.

Instead, the Twilight actor said they are “kind of engaged,” which sources claim is a clear indication that the relationship has been fizzling out.

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram without her engagement ring. Many were quick to assume that things might be over with her and the British actor. The singer has yet to comment on the rumors.

oh sorry i'm saving this seat for mi friend. A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Although the couple remains mum about the real status of their relationship, there were claims that things are not working out for them for quite a while now. A source explained to E! News that Robert and FKA Twigs have had “a major distance and tension” between them for months now.

The same source also alleged that Pattinson “already feels single,” adding that the breakup is definitely on its way.

“They really tried to make it work, and it’s not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.”

Ever since Robert and FKA Twigs made their relationship public, they have been bombarded with controversies and opposition, especially from die-hard Twilight fans. However, it was noted that even Pattinson’s closest friends “never really understood what he saw in FKA Twigs.”

And now that rumors of the two having troubles in their relationship have reignited, there are claims that it is highly possible for Robert and Katy Perry to hook up. Apparently, the actor has “always had an interest in Katy.”

But an insider close to the “Roar” singer dismissed the claims, adding that the two are just “good friends” and that nothing romantic is going on.

“Robert is still engaged, and Katy is not at all about to get involved with someone that’s tied down. Not her character.”

So far, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have yet to confirm the validity of such claims. Katy Perry has not commented on the rumors either.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]