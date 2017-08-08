Brain Study: Woman Have Better Self-Control Than Man, But More Prone To Alzheimer’s

A recent study has found that women’s brains are wired to have more self-control and more active than men’s. However, the study also finds that women are more prone to depression and Alzheimer’s.

The study was conducted by Amen Clinics, which has been working for more than 20 years with functional brain scans. In the recent study, the scientists analyzed 46,034 brain scan images. Those brain scans were taken using SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) that provide 3D scanning of the brain. Currently, Amen Clinics possess the world’s largest database of functional brain scans, collected from patients in 111 countries with more than 120,000 scan images.

The study, which has been published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on Aug. 7, finds that women are significantly more active in a certain area of their brain than men. The result shows that, in general, women tend to have more empathy and less impulsive behavior than men.

This highly active brain in women has both positive and negative sides. The positive one is that women have more resistance to psychiatric disorders than men because of their ability to control impulsive behavior. One of the most significant findings is the prefrontal cortex region in women is more active than men, which enables women to have more thorough and careful planning before executing an action.

The study, which was led by a renown psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen, MD, discovered that women’s brains have more blood flow in the prefrontal cortex than men’s. The prefrontal cortex is the region of the brain that regulates complex cognitive behavior, intuition, collaboration, and self-control. In the study, Dr. Amen also included brain scan data from 119 volunteers along with more than 20,000 patients with various psychiatric problems, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, and other psychotic disorders, including mood disorders.

On the negative side, since women’s brains are more active in managing emotion, women become more prone to depression and anxiety disorders than men. This will lead to higher risk of Alzheimer’s for women, according to Dr. Amen.

“The quantifiable differences we identified between men and women are important for understanding gender-based risk for brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.”

The study is important for us to understand the differences between women’s and men’s brain and to be more aware of anxiety and depression, which are suffered mostly by women. Furthermore, the study will provide medics the information to prescribe more accurate brain treatment. Watch the explanation from Dr. Amen on the insight of women’s brains and how to conduct a prescriptive program to optimize their brains below.



[Featured Image by Creatas Images/ThinkStock Image]