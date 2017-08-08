Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line Depth Takes Hit With Eric Kush Injury

The Chicago Bears went nearly two weeks into NFL training camp without any major injuries. That changed with the season-ending injury to Bears’ offensive lineman Eric Kush. Now Chicago Bears’ head coach John Fox will have to find someone else who offers the versatility that Kush provided.

Eric Kush is not a household name on the Chicago Bears, however, he was a key member to the depth of the offensive line. During Monday’s practice, Kush suffered a torn hamstring. Kush’s injury comes just days before the Chicago Bears have their first preseason game.

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley reports that the Bears’ O-lineman’s hamstring tore completely off the bone in practice. Coach John Fox feared that Eric Kush’s hamstring injury originally happened as a result of spasms he was suffering from at the end Friday’s practice. Fox admits that the two injuries Kush suffered are not related.

“At the end of practice Friday, he, they thought it was spasms, they thought it was possibly scar tissue. But he did tear his hamstring in a completely different place, unfortunately.”

John Fox and the Chicago Bears are now down an unheralded contributor to the offensive line. Eric Kush started four games for the Bears last season. He performed well in his appearances.

JUST IN: Bears' Eric Kush tears hamstring from bone, needs surgery, put on IR https://t.co/OYO412WDLG pic.twitter.com/TRQKYABCcz — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 7, 2017

In February, the Chicago Bears re-signed Eric Kush (courtesy of CBS Chicago) to a two-year deal. The contract the Bears handed Eric Kush was done with intentions on keeping him with the first organization, which gave him considerable playing time.

Coach John Fox has to find someone who can step into the role Kush had to vacate with his injury.

There are a couple of candidates on the Bears’ roster who will battle for the Kush’s rotational spot on the offensive line. Coach Fox can only hope that the two O-lineman the Bears signed in the offseason, Bradley Sowell and Tom Compton, can rise to the challenge.

Thanks for all the well wishes from @ChicagoBears family. Surgery tmw and helping the Team in other ways this season ???????????????????????? #beardown ????????????!! pic.twitter.com/5p2QJho2i8 — Eric Kush (@EricKush64) August 7, 2017

Both Sowell and Compton have experience as starters with 32 starts between them. The Bears are hoping they can alternate from offensive tackle and guard seamlessly.

Despite their experience, the ranks become thin behind Sowell and Compton. One major injury to a starter and the Chicago Bears may wind up in trouble.

The Chicago Bears are also short on developmental lineman. In a response to Eric Kush’s hamstring injury, the Bears placed him on injured reserve. The Bears signed undrafted rookie Brandon Greene, according to Pro Football Talk. If Greene makes the Bears’ 53-man roster or the practice squad, he will join Hroniss Grasu as the Bears’ developmental offensive linemen.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]