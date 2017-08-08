‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Murder Mystery Deepens, Shocking New Suspect Emerges

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death would have several suspects. It was even hinted that the real killer would turn out to be someone unexpected with a surprising motive. On yesterday’s episode, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) interrogated Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about hiring Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) as a hitman. However, it only deepened the mystery because Xander never did the deed. A new suspect will emerge and it will be the last person people would think of.

On Days Of Our Lives, Brady questioned Victor about his role in Deimos’ murder. To his surprise, Victor didn’t deny hiring Xander to commit a crime. However, things didn’t work out the way he planned. Suddenly, Xander became greedy and wanted to negotiate the terms of their contract. Naturally, Victor said no such thing would happen and gave up on the plan.

When asked how he could let Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) sit in jail, Victor said he wasn’t going to let it go as far as a conviction. However, then he lets out a bombshell. He isn’t so sure that Sonny is innocent.

Just when fans thought the real killer had been identified, the murder mystery continues to deepen. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Brady will find evidence that Eric Brady is somehow connected to Deimos’ death. He finds the alleged proof when he breaks into Eric’s room, thinking he had an intimate photo shoot with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

However, many fans are wondering if Eric is innocent. Although he did go to prison for his role in Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death, that was a tragic accident. Eric is not a cold-blooded killer. There seems to be many more twists and turns in regards to Deimos’ death.

It was teased a few months ago in Soap Opera Digest that the identity of the killer is going to be a complete shock to fans. Executive producer Ken Corday also said that the motivation for the killing will be surprising.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Who do you believe killed Deimos Kiriakis?

