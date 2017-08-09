Khloe Kardashian Pregnant: Tristan Thompson Wants More Babies With ‘KUWTK’ Star

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson was not initially taken well by her fans. The Cleveland Cavaliers star just had a baby with Instagram model Jordan Craig before ending things with her to start a new romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Now, reports revealed that Kylie Jenner’s older sister and the professional basketball player may be welcoming their own baby soon.

Khloe Kardashian has tried to keep her relationship with Tristan Thompson as low profile as possible. But being a part of the first family of reality TV, her efforts of keeping her love life private came crumbling down.

Although most people would not admit it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show has become everyone’s obsession. Viewers got hooked with finding out what’s going on with these reality stars’ lives especially now that they are all old enough to start their own families.

Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal about wanting a baby even before when she was married to Lamar Odom. Unfortunately, the television personality encountered more problems than progress in getting pregnant at the time.

Now, it appears that Khloe Kardashian is finally expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. According to a new report, the reality star is overjoyed and ready to make “an official announcement” very soon. Although the couple did not hint anything about the special news, many assumed that the blonde statuesque is finally pregnant.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share three sweet Polaroids of her and Tristan Thompson from her surprise birthday party on June 27. Although the snaps looked pretty normal for two people in love, the words written on one of the images caught everyone’s attention.

In the photo where Khloe Kardashian was seen wiping her boyfriend’s lips, the words “Dad + Mom” were written on it. As expected, the snap started whispers and speculations that the KUWTK star may be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Before things got out of hand, a source told TMZ that these were just their cute pet names for each other. However, Khloe Kardashian has previously revealed in one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes that Tristan Thompson wanted to have five or six kids with her, so for the TV personality to get pregnant soon is definitely not far from happening.

For now, curious fans are just going to have to wait until Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson actually reveal any special announcement.

