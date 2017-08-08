Duggar News: Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Adorable Toddler Art, Fans Say She’s Better At Parenting Than Jill

Jessa Duggar Seewald has always looked up to her mother and older sister Jill for parenting advice. Since becoming a mother herself, Jessa has admitted to asking her sister and mother for tips in raising her own children. After Henry’s birth, however, Jessa seems to have hit her stride with her own, unique parenting style, to the point where some Counting On fans believe that the beautiful Duggar daughter is actually settling into parenthood much better than her older sister, Jill.

Jessa’s latest Instagram photo, which featured a cute, creative artwork made for her boys, managed to gain the admiration of thousands of her social media followers. During the first eight hours since the image was uploaded, Jessa’s adorable art project had gained more than 70,000 likes and more than 380 universally positive comments.

Many Duggar fans, writing in online forums such as Reddit, have even mentioned that Jessa seems to be embracing parenthood incredibly well. Some have even remarked that between the Counting On star and her older sister Jill, Jessa seems to be adapting to motherhood in a much better way. Considering the two Duggar daughters’ actions over the years, fans of the iconic reality TV family have found this development particularly interesting.

“Jessa is such a natural at parenting compared to Jill,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s funny how flipped my perception was of them being mothers! Jessa, (with her) constant stink eye, is involved and seems to be truly present and in love with her kids. Jill, (who) can’t wait to be a mother, treats Israel as if he should already know how to behave at everything, and seems overwhelmed at the smallest obstacle,” wrote another commenter.

Among the older Duggar daughters, Jill was the one who seemed intent on following her mother’s footsteps, dedicating her life to raising her kids while being extremely active in the Christian ministry. Over the past couple of years, however, Jill seems to have been hit by the difficulties of motherhood pretty hard.

After Israel’s birth, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard sparked controversy among fans of the reality TV family, after images showing Israel emerged online showing the child screaming while he was wrapped in a blanket. Considering the nature of the pictures, many accused Jill and Derick of using blanket training, a controversial form of discipline, on their child, as noted by followers of the Duggar-themed Facebook group, Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles And Hairspray.

Jessa, on the other hand, had stated openly that she would be raising her children differently than how she was raised by her mother, Michelle Duggar. In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Jessa stated that as her children continue to grow, her parenting style would change and grow as well.

“That’s the beauty of the individual family. No one is identical. There will be variations with little things here and there, but I know that our foundational goals remain the same — to raise our kids to love God and be a blessing to others.”

So far, it seems that Jessa is handling parenthood fairly well. Both Spurgeon and baby Henry look healthy, and her family appears to be quite happy overall. Jill, on the other hand, had recently gone through a difficult, strangely mysterious delivery with her second child, and is currently dealing with added stress thanks to her husband’s ongoing anti-LGBTQ Twitter controversy.

Jessa and Jill Duggar are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series Counting On, which is expected to air its latest season this coming September on TLC.

