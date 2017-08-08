Bryan Abasolo: ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Could Be Headed To Early Breakup With Rachel, Rumors Claim

Bryan Abasolo may be the new winner of The Bachelorette, but rumors indicate that he and Rachel Lindsay could already be headed for a breakup.

Even before Rachel accepted Bryan’s proposal during Monday’s season finale of The Bachelorette, there were rumors that the couple wasn’t on very solid footing. Some friends close to Lindsay said that she made a very hurried pick and may have been more concerned with getting engaged than picking the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

“Rachel’s friends are worried that she’s just blinded by the ring and not really paying attention to the actual person she chose,” an insider told Life & Style.

The report claimed that Rachel appeared to be better suited with runner-up Peter Kraus, hinting that her current relationship with Bryan may be doomed to fail.

“Rachel really didn’t know who to choose. She made a last-minute decision on the day of the final rose taping. She didn’t give it enough thought,” the insider told Life & Style.

There have been other signs that Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo could be on shaky ground. Back in July, Rachel hinted to People magazine that she had some reservations about Bryan, even as she was falling in love with him.

“He is such a catch,” Rachel said.

“He is such an amazing person — and that’s the part that scares me. I don’t understand why he’s still single. This is why I think Bryan is too good to be true.”

#TheBachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Had Plenty of Doubt About Bryan Abasolo's Charm: 'I Questioned Him a Lot’ https://t.co/WqU9ss8JXX — People (@people) August 1, 2017

During their one-on-one date, Bryan also shared that he had just come out of a relationship where he fell quickly in love only to see it fall apart, and he was wary of having that happen again.

“The last time I introduced somebody I felt as strongly for, we broke up shortly thereafter,” he shared.

“Literally this could happen once again. It’s something that’s in the back of my mind and scares me a little bit.”

The Bachelorette Tweets: Twitter Does NOT Like Bryan Abasolo https://t.co/eMgwb1w7Eb — The Hollywood Gossip (@THGossip) July 27, 2017

If Bryan and Rachel were to break up, it likely wouldn’t be for several weeks. Couples that come out of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor always make a run through the interview circuit and often an appearance on Dancing With The Stars, so even relationships that don’t last at least get a few months in the spotlight first.

And as there are rumors of a potential breakup for Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay, other reports claim that the newest Bachelorette couple is actually doing quite well. Life & Style even posted a new story claiming that the two are already starting to plan their wedding.

[Featured Image by The Bachelorette/Instagram]