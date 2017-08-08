Things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been anything but civil as of late. The two, however, appear to want to put an end to the drama and find a more cordial solution. According to Us Weekly, the two decided to delay their recent court hearing in an attempt to resolve their issues without having to see the inside of a courtroom.

As those who follow Kardashian news know, Blac and Rob broke up in December after being together for roughly a year. The two were originally scheduled to make an appearance in court for a restraining order hearing on Tuesday, August 8 in a Los Angeles courthouse. Kardashian and Chyna, however, have decided to push the court hearing back to September 18.

Lisa Bloom – Blac’s attorney – revealed to Us Weekly that the celebrity duo is “working toward a resolution.” Bloom claimed Kardashian and Chyna needed a little additional time to see if they could reach a resolution without having to go through a courtroom and a judge. Lisa, however, also noted in her statement that both Chyna and Kardashian were willing and ready to move forward with the hearing on the newly scheduled date of September 18 if they are unable to reach an agreement in the next couple months.

As you may recall, Blac Chyna had previously taken out a temporary restraining order against her ex on July 10. The restraining order required Kardashian to stay more than 100 yards away from Blac. The order also forbids Rob from posting any photos or videos of his ex-girlfriend on social media.

This extra requirement in the restraining order is largely what prompted Chyna to take the restraining order out in the first place. On July 5, Kardashian posted several nude pictures of Chyna while going into a detailed rant about how she did drugs and cheated on him while he paid for everything in her life from bills to possessions to weight loss procedures. While reports later claimed Rob had regretted what he had posted on social media, the damage had already been done.

There also was a story recently circulating regarding the idea that Blac would be forced to pay Rob child support as she, on paper, made more money than he does. Lisa Bloom herself took to Twitter to slam media outlets for spreading the story as no one had approached her about it and there was no truth in it.

The drama surrounding the duo, fortunately, does not appear to have hindered the parenting of their daughter Dream. In a previous report, a source close to Kardashian and Chyna revealed to Us Weekly that the two were doing an excellent job sharing the responsibilities of parenting their daughter Dream. Some found this surprising given the two aren’t legally allowed to contact each other and they have no written agreement regarding the custody of their daughter.

“They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.”

