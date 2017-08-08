‘Dance Moms’: Chloe Lukasiak Reveals How She Felt When Abby Lee Miller Mocked Her ‘Lazy Eye’

When fans first laid their eyes on a 10-year-old Chloe Lukasiak during the premiere of Dance Moms back in 2011, she became an instant favorite. The young star looked and danced like an angel, which captured fans’ hearts, making her a crowd’s favorite from the very start. With her perfect hair and gorgeous features, who knew that the popular dancer was actually dealing with a serious medical condition.

It’s no secret that Abby Lee Miller is not a huge fan of Chloe Lukasiak mainly because of her mother, Christi Lukasiak. The Dance Moms resident terror dance teacher is known for punishing the child if she feels that the mother is behaving badly. Unfortunately, the Cowgirl’s Story actress had always been the subject of 50-year-old’s harsh scrutinies.

Chloe Lukasiak was a shy and quiet little girl when she first joined the cast of Dance Moms up until her departure in Season 4. Now, the 16-year-old dancer, actress, and model has found her voice and is done biting her tongue regarding her experience working with Abby Lee Miller.

During the heated argument of Abby Lee Miller and Chloe’s mom Dance Moms Season Nationals, the Abby Lee Dance Company mentor screamed that Chloe Lukasiak had a “lazy eye.” What Miller did not know at the time was that the young star was actually suffering from a medical condition called Silent Sinus Syndrome. The condition causes one eye to be smaller than the other and Chloe Lukasiak’s right eye was noticeably smaller than her left eye as she grew older.

The Center Stage: On Pointe actress and her mom Christi Lukasiak decided to keep her condition from the public since they find it to be something very personal and private. Unfortunately, their plan backfired as Internet trolls, who knew nothing about her condition, began to leave negative and hurtful comments on Chloe Lukasiak’s Instagram, teasing her for having one eye smaller than the other.

Purple on purple on purple A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

To make matters worse, her dance mentor, Abby Lee Miller, was actually the very first one who teased Chloe Lukasiak for having a lazy eye. The teen may have started her career in Dance Moms, but it was also on that show that she experienced her first ever public humiliation. Chloe Lukasiak tearfully recalled on her YouTube channel her experience about being made fun of because of her eye. Although she did not mention any names, every Dance Moms fan knew that she meant her former teacher.

“Normally those kinds of comments don’t bother me but that one really hit the spot because it’s just hard when people are saying things and they don’t really know what’s going on.”

Chloe Lukasiak eventually moved on from that heartbreaking experience. The teen sought medical help to cure the condition and underwent surgery to fix the problem. Currently, the TV personality has returned to Dance Moms Season 7 and she is expected to be back for Dance Moms Season 7B.

@enews shared exclusive pics from my party, head to http://eonline.com to check it out! ???? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]